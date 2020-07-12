/
loch lomond
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
544 Apartments for rent in Loch Lomond, Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
4351 lago dr , deerfie
4351 Lago Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING 3 BED & 2 ½ BATHS AT VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH.
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident
1079 Northwest 33rd Manor
1079 NW 33rd Mnr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1420 sqft
1079 Northwest 33rd Manor, Pompano Beach, FL 33064 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
4200 NE 4th Ave
4200 Northeast 4th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,297
1732 sqft
4br, 2bath Beautiful Single Family Home Rental Newly Renovated, tile and wooden flooring, pets welcome - Kitchen and Baths renovated and are stunning! This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home has plenty of space for family gatherings,
1101 Crystal Lake Dr
1101 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
930 sqft
Location, location, location,Spacious 2bdrms 2 bths, condo with amazing lake view from balcony, close to shopping, dining, banking, bus and train route, Lobby is secured. Elevator building. Pool. no pets.All ages Welcome.
1075 NW 33rd Mnr
1075 NW 33rd Mnr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
**MUST SEE** BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH LAKE VIEW. 3 BED & 2 1/2 BATHS, BEST UPGRADED FROM BUILDER, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,! HIGH CEILINGS.
1001 NW 45th St
1001 Northwest 45th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
BEAUTIFUL COMPLETELY REMODELED!!!, 2 BEDS 2 BATHS, NEW QUARTZ COUNTER IN KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW A/C UNIT! NEW VANITIES!, NEW LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR! ENJOY THIS FIRST FLOOR 2BD/2BA OVERLOOKING THE GOLF COURSE, CONVENIENT LOCATION! ALL TOGETHER
3281 E Golf Blvd Apt 22
3281 East Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
939 sqft
NICE TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF POMPANO. VERY QUIET AND CALM COMMUNITY.
4354 Northwest 9th Avenue #14-1C - 1
4354 NW 9th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to live! Gardenview unit ready to move NOW! Gated Heritage 1 Bed/1.5 Baths. s. Tile Floors in living areas and Washer/Dryer in unit and A/C, Refrigerator. Bright unit. Amenities include a nice pool, clubhouse, gym, and Locker room.
4011 NW 7th Ave
4011 Northwest 7th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
Gorgeous and spacious home!!! (RLNE5400700)
2750 W Golf Blvd
2750 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Rare opportunity to lease this unit which has been renovated top to bottom and very tastefully decorated. This is a fully furnished unit in the pristine community of Leisureville.
960 Crystal Lake Dr
960 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
ENJOY RESORT STYLE LIVING IN THIS GORGEOUS, CORNER UNIT, PANORAMIC WATER VIEWS! WATER SKIING, CANOEING, KAYAKING, WAVE-RUNNING, AND MORE FROM YOUR OWN BACKYARD!! HEATED LAKE FRONT POOL ENJOY A DRINK ON THE DOCK WHILE YOU BARBECUE! BRAND NEW TILE
4311 Crystal Lake Dr
4311 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
This Lovely two bedroom, two bath apartment can be rented with furniture ($1600) or with out furniture. Laminate wood floors in living areas and bedrooms, lovely kitchen with granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.
2650 W Golf Blvd
2650 West Golf Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
680 sqft
Beautifully updated 1st floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath on golf course. Beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout except bathroom & patio. Small pet ok with non-refundable deposit ($200). Active 55+ community.
1060 CRYSTAL LAKE DR
1060 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
ALL AGES PETS FRIENDLY, CLOSE TO ALL YOU NEED, PHARMACIES, GROCERY STORES, COFFEE PLACES, WALK TO BAKERY, RESTAURANTS, MINUTES TO THE BEACH, REMODELLED, SPACIOUS CONDO, BEAUTIFULL LAKE, FAMILY ORIENTED COMMUNITY, ELEVATOR IN BUILDING, GOOD SCHOOL
941 Crystal Lake Dr
941 Crystal Lake Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
REMODELED, BEAUTIFUL 3/2 WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS. ADDITIONAL ROOM WITH FRENCH DOOR LEADING TO LIVING ROOM. WOODEN KITCHEN CABINETS WITH NICE APPLIANCES. WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT THE APARTMENT. CEILING FANS WITH LIGHTING. A LOT OF STORAGE SPACE/CLOSETS.
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,761
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, business center, pool, clubhouse and more. Excellent location. Near local amenities, close to Florida Turnpike and Fort Lauderdale.
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
