Apartment List
/
FL
/
pompano beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

123 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pompano Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,607
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Island Club
4 Units Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803
1750 Northeast 39th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559 Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2900 North Palm Aire Drive
2900 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2505 NE 15th St
2505 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1008 sqft
PRESTIGIOUS SUN HARBOUR TOWNHOME AND MARINA COMMUNITY-TRANQUIL GARDEN VIEW AND OPEN FENCED PRIVATAE PATIO-STEPS TO THE MARINA AND HEATED POOL-BRIGHT AND OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN-STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES-WOOD FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS-BERBER CARPET IN

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3051 N Course Dr
3051 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
NEW AC before move in! 3bed 2bath Corner Unit with extra windows & NATURAL LIGHT!! Newly remodeled, freshly painted Condo with Waterview on Golf Course. Unit features new real WOOD floor throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Harbor Village
1 Unit Available
865 NE 23rd Ter
865 Northeast 23rd Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
SPACIOUS 4/2 WITH A POOL IN BEACHWAY ESTATES!!! THIS HOME FEATURES A HUGE CIRCLE DRIVEWAY WITH BEAUTIFUL PALM TREES IN FRONT, KITCHEN INCLUDES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, EAT IN KITCHEN, RECESS LIGHTING THROUGHT, FRESHLY
Results within 1 mile of Pompano Beach
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
15 Units Available
Avana Cypress Creek
1700 S State Road 7, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,447
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1409 sqft
Upscale apartment complex features numerous amenities, including private clubhouse, 24-hour gym, media room, pool and playground. Units feature hardwood floors, granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2026 Northeast 33rd Street
2026 NE 33rd St, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Remodeled, spacious home for rent in Lighthouse Point east of US-1. Private, oversized backyard, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms . Located on a quiet, tree lined, dead end street.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
4113 EASTRIDGE CIR
4113 Eastridge Circle, Deerfield Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1803 sqft
Clean Updated Home. 4 bedroom home with 2+1/2 baths. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Home has recessed lighting. First floor features tiled living areas and family room and half bath. All bedrooms on second floor. . Wood floors in bedrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
702 SE 2nd Ave
702 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
936 sqft
LIVE ON THE EAST SIDE IN THIS VERY NICE 2/2 CONDO COMPLETELY REMODELED! SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH! ENJOY COOKING OR ENTERTAINING WITH DRIENDS OR FAMILY IN YOUR BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN. FRESHLY PAINTED, WOOD FLOORS AND DESIGNER FANS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Granada Dr
2002 Granada Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1161 sqft
SUPER NICE ,COMPLETELY FURNISHED APT WITH WASHER DRYER.CHERRY WOOD FLOORS. AND CARPETED BED ROOMS. YES APT IS UPDATED & EASY TO SHOW. ON LOCK BOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2707 Carambola Cir
2707 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
Cozy and peaceful condo located centrally in Coconut Creek, 2 split bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, tile floor in the bathrooms, wood floors. Freshly painted. You can enjoy your mornings coffee or relax at night while enjoying the screened balcony porch area.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
2121 S Ocean Blvd
2121 S Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1530 sqft
Here's your needle in a haystack...

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4400 NE 24TH TE
4400 Northeast 24th Terrace, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2400 sqft
NO VIEWINGS TILL JULY 1ST! Southeast point lot on North Grande Canal lot with outstanding wide water views, New 60 ft.
Results within 5 miles of Pompano Beach
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
5 Units Available
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with updated kitchens, spacious interiors and lots of natural lighting. Residents get access to a car wash center, basketball court and fitness studio. Just off Florida's Turnpike. Minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
20 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,794
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,427
1161 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
Lake Ridge
25 Units Available
Satori
1020 NE 12th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,578
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,507
1448 sqft
This luxury community features an urban Zen garden, spa treatment rooms and an on-site sports bar. Units have spacious balconies and huge pantries. Located right across from Holiday Park and near Sunrise Boulevard's shopping.
City Guide for Pompano Beach, FL

Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pompano Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pompano Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Pompano Beach 1 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 BedroomsPompano Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPompano Beach 3 BedroomsPompano Beach Accessible ApartmentsPompano Beach Apartments under $1,000Pompano Beach Apartments under $1,100
Pompano Beach Apartments with BalconyPompano Beach Apartments with GaragePompano Beach Apartments with GymPompano Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPompano Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPompano Beach Apartments with ParkingPompano Beach Apartments with Pool
Pompano Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPompano Beach Cheap PlacesPompano Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPompano Beach Furnished ApartmentsPompano Beach Luxury PlacesPompano Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPompano Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FL
Coconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsPalm AireKendall Green
BeachCollier CitySnug Harbor
Loch LomondCypress Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College