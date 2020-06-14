123 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with hardwood floors
1 of 45
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 42
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 34
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 26
1 of 65
1 of 37
Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!
It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!
Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pompano Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.