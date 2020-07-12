/
highlands
508 Apartments for rent in Highlands, Pompano Beach, FL
21 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
12 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
1 Unit Available
3951 NE 18
3951 Northeast 18th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Seldom available spacious unit in Lighthouse Village. Light and bright kitchen, large living and dining areas. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer and dryer. Views of the pool and tennis court. Private 20 ft.
1 Unit Available
1750 NE 39th Ct Pompano Bch 803
1750 Northeast 39th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1250 sqft
Rare opportunity villa with 1 car garage - Property Id: 301559 Two bedroom two bath one car garage 1 mile from the Villa front patio rear patio completely updated with wood floors Washer dryer just like a home Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 Unit Available
1773 NE 50th St
1773 Northeast 50th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Centrally located in Pompano Beach, completely furnished and equipped, 3bedroom and 3 bath house for rent, with a beautiful swimming pool, outdoor covered patio and lounge chairs, patio table and chairs to dine outdoors by the pool, with a Tiki Bar
17 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified
6 Units Available
Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
Limetree Village is a place you will love to call home. Spacious one- and two-bedroom units feature expansive closets, open floorplans, central air conditioning and private balconies or patios.
1 Unit Available
1308 SE 1 TERR
1308 Southeast 1st Terrace, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1 Bedroom in Shared House - Property Id: 250777 Available now, One bedroom One bath in a single-family home.
1 Unit Available
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS
1 Unit Available
770 SE 2nd Ave
770 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Hart of Deerfield Beach. Short distance from I95 & Famous Deerfield Beach, shops, restaurants & fishing pier. High impact windows & slider. Key/Card Entry Building. Screened in patio. This unit is in process of complete renovation.
1 Unit Available
113 SE 14th St
113 Southeast 14th Street, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 113 SE 14th St in Deerfield Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2765 NE 23rd Ave
2765 Northeast 23rd Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2189 sqft
Open and spacious floor plan with volume ceilings in this 3 Bedroom/ 2 bath home in Lighthouse Point.
1 Unit Available
1941 NE 27th Ct
1941 Northeast 27th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1521 sqft
Great corner property with triple oversized sliders in the living area that open up to the patio & pool. Perfect for entertaining! 3 bedroom split plan with tile throughout & wood laminate floors in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
4500 Federal Hwy
4500 Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
984 sqft
2/2 second floor unit, in the heart of Lighthouse Point. Enjoy LOCATION. Nice kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances, title floor, update bathrooms. Walking-In closets. Screened Balcony with garden and pool view.
1 Unit Available
2180 NE 44th St
2180 Northeast 44th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
5421 sqft
Large one bedroom one bath located in a small complex in prestigious Lighthouse Point. This unit features central air conditioning, tile floors throughout, excellent closet space, and 2 dedicated parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
373 NE 47th Pl
373 Northeast 47th Place, Deerfield Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1569 sqft
If you are looking for a great place to live which is Minutes to the beach…Check this out! Beautiful and spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
4930 NE 27th Ave
4930 NE 27th Ave, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1696 sqft
Beautifully remodeled. Will do annual when avail. but prefer seasonal. If annual, owner will keep his boat at dock and will remove furniture, if needed. A 4th BR is maintained for owner storage. Property available now to December, possible longer.
1 Unit Available
2050 NE 39th St
2050 Northeast 39th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
ANNUAL $1100 PER MONTH OR SEASONAL $1450 MONTHLY. LOCATION! LOCATION! EXCLUSIVE LIGHTHOUSE POINT COMMUNITY. LOCATED IN THE CENTER OF ACTIVITY, YET MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL DEERFIELD BEACH.
1 Unit Available
2335 Vintage Dr
2335 Vintage Drive, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed 2 ½ bath townhome with 2 car garage in Vintage at Lighthouse Point! Private gated community in prestigious Lighthouse Point close to shopping, restaurants and the beach! Wood cabinets in kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel
1 Unit Available
3000 NE 48th Ct
3000 Northeast 48th Court, Lighthouse Point, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1020 sqft
Water views by day & city lights by night in this hidden waterfront community in Lighthouse Point. Interior offers newer kitchen,flooring & windows. Open screened patio, Intracoastal pool, Internet & basic TV service included.
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 48th St
2231 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2500 sqft
Looking ahead? Secure now, Available ONLY Aug 15th - Nov 15 2020 best rate. THESE DATES ARE AVAILABLE! Coastal Ocean Beautiful Single Family waterfront No Fixed bridge Extra wide canal Single family pool home. Enormous waterfront terraces.
1 Unit Available
2051 NE 26th St
2051 Northeast 26th Street, Lighthouse Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1528 sqft
Large 2/2 home with family room and two car garage, fenced rear yard in the heart of Lighthouse Point. This is a classic, un-remodeled LHP home, terrazzo floors, jalousie windows, small kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue
2631 Northeast 20th Avenue, Lighthouse Point, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1519 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
959 SE 2nd Ave
959 Southeast 2nd Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location. spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and half bathroom. Heated Community pool. Water Included. Closed to the beaches. Walking distance to the shops.
