Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

123 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Highlands
13 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Snug Harbor
181 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,955
1370 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3700 Oaks Clubhouse Dr
3700 Oaks Clubhouse Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA apartment, 1,500 SQ FT of spacious wide open with a very fine decoration, golf course view, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit, carpet floor.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Loch Lomond
1 Unit Available
4351 lago dr , deerfie
4351 Lago Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! BE THE FIRST TO ENJOY TO LIVE IN THIS AMAZING 3 BED & 2 &frac12; BATHS AT VELEIROS AT CRYSTAL LAKE DEERFIELD BEACH.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Collier City
1 Unit Available
2621 NW 5th St
2621 Northwest 5th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms * Single Family 1 story House in Pompano Beach * Section 8 and Other Assistance Programs Accepted * Huge Fenced Backyard w/Gazebo * All Tile * Full Size Washer/Dryer * Atlantic & Powerline * No Association Approval * Bad

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths , corner unit overlooking Oaks golf course at Palm Aire Country Club , ready to move in . Amazing golf views. Modern design . Living room elect. recliners . Totally furnished .

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Northwest Pompano
1 Unit Available
3321 Quail Close
3321 Quail Close, Pompano Beach, FL
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION, VERY NICE SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 AND HALF BATHS, LOCATED AT THE HEART OFF POMPANO BEACH. MORE INFORMATION OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL #954-861-7756. FOR FASTER RESPONSE TXT MSG.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cypress Lakes
1 Unit Available
1340 SE 4th Ave
1340 Southeast 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1756 sqft
To find a rental this nice is some terrific luck. To find a neighborhood this nice an awesome gift. To find landlords this wonderful is just "icing on the cake".

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Boulevard Park
1 Unit Available
210 SW 15th St
210 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 bedrooms, 3 full baths. Backyard features pool, BBQ, and playground area, perfect outdoor set up for family, friends & couples. Porcelain tile thru out, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Impact windows throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cypress Lakes
1 Unit Available
940 SE 10TH CT
940 Southeast 10th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
Short term rents minimum stay 5 days. Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. Home has a very spacious design.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2691 S Course Dr
2691 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Spacious corner condo with large master bedroom, bathroom and with walk-in closets. The third bedroom is used a den. Tile floors in living areas, come relax on the balcony and enjoy the serene golf views. Multiple heated community pools.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Snug Harbor
1 Unit Available
755 SE 1
755 SE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1883 sqft
New Construction! Be the first to live in this modern beauty. Gorgeous contemporary styling, 20' vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile throughout the first floor, high-end laminate on the 2nd floor.

1 of 54

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
2417 NE 15th Ave
2417 Northeast 15th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1319 sqft
GREAT LOCATION ON THIS COLLIER MANOR, CORNER LOT HOME, THAT FEATURES 3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, BERBER CARPETING, OPEN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS, TROPICAL LANDSCAPING, AUTOMATIC SPRINKLERS, PRIVATE BACK YARD GREAT FOR

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

