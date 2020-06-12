Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:36 AM

137 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
$
Loch Lomond
17 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highlands
13 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1175 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Kendall Green
17 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1237 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Island Club
6 Units Available
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Collier City
16 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
Snug Harbor
181 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Old Pompano
1 Unit Available
777 S Federal Hwy
777 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1035 sqft
Beautifully-renovated 2/2 condo available immediately in the gated community of Island Club, less than a mile from the beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
199 E Mcnab Rd
199 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
647 sqft
Water front boutique building with two assigned parking spots side by side. 2nd Floor, corner unit. Two bedrooms/two baths. Interior has been completely and professional painted. Impact windows. All tile floors. Pool by the water.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Briny Ave
101 Briny Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1087 sqft
Best Location on the Beach!! The hottest spot all along the Atlantic Coast. Up and Coming, Celebrate Pompano Beach. Close to stylish Restaurants and the Brand New Pompano Pier. North East Corner in the heart of a newly developed,thriving area.

1 of 86

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cypress Lakes
1 Unit Available
1420 SE 4th Ave
1420 Southeast 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
Vacant. Very nice and spacious 2/2 1,000 sf 2nd floor in a great location. "No Smoking Bldg" Rent incl water. Tandem parking fits (2) cars. Quiet and well maintained bldg located in cul-de-sac st "Security cameras (Bldg and inside bldg halls) 24/7".

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
740 S Federal Hwy
740 Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
990 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE UNIT WITH AMAZING WATERVIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO. GREAT LOCATION! BUILDING DIRECTLY ON LAKE SANTA BARBARA. VERY OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEWER STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3090 N Course Dr
3090 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Nice updated spacious unit for rent with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Clean refreshed and full of natural light! Large balcony with a golf course view! Great well kept community to live in with golf field, pool, sauna, bike/walk paths.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3253 NE 11th St
3253 Northeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious 2-bedroom/2-bathroom unit within walking distance to the Beach area. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Impact windows and doors. Terrazzo flooring. Central air conditioning. Convenient location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3313 SE 3rd St
3313 Southeast 3rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
Wow. Affordable ocean side living within a walking distance to the Beach. 2-bedroom/2-bathroom with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. Quartz kitchen counter tops and bathroom vanity. All tiles flooring. Water & Gas Services are included.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
601 SE 5th Ter
601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1632 sqft
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
801 S Federal Hwy
801 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Expansive water views from every room in this beautifully maintained and immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo unit. Open kitchen to dining and living area. Large bedrooms with lots of closet space. Screened in balcony overlooking wide waterways.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2850 NE 14th Street Cswy
2850 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
835 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath unit in Casa La Quinta Condominium.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
160 SE 12TH ST
160 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
950 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Home with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design. Attractions and plazas with shops around.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Beach
1 Unit Available
1000 S Ocean Blvd
1000 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Oceanfront unit for your enjoyment!! on the sand! Wow!!! Sit in your balcony, and enjoy the NE Ocean view, and view of the Pier and Lighthouse, 2/2 renovated, one year rent $2,500, SEASONAL RENT minimum 6 moths, at $3,000.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Beach
1 Unit Available
510 N Ocean Blvd
510 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1138 sqft
DIRECT OCEAN VIEW Gorgeous 2/2 in the friendly building of Silver Thatch Ocean Club located right on the sand in Pompano Beach. Close to the pier, shops, restaurants and major road ways.

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

