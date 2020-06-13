/
/
sea ranch lakes
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM
555 Apartments for rent in Sea Ranch Lakes, FL📍
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5400 N Ocean Blvd
5400 North Ocean Boulevard, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1790 sqft
Direct oceanfront on the sand. Rare opportunity to live directly on the sand without being in a high rise. Two story oceanfront townhome with stunning ocean views.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
5555 N Ocean Blvd
5555 N Ocean Blvd, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1394 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"ANNUAL RENTAL". LOCATED JUST OFF OF A1A WITH ACCESS TO BEACH STEPS AWAY. TASTEFULLY FURNISHED IN A "BEACHY" DECOR.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
6 Winnebago Rd
6 Winnebago Road, Sea Ranch Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
LEASE OR LEASE-PURCHASE a gorgeous home in Exclusive and Gated Sea Ranch Lakes! Unique mid-century modern home designed by Dan Duckham.
Results within 1 mile of Sea Ranch Lakes
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Port Royale
52 Units Available
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,555
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1119 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4
2801 NE 49th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2801 NE 49 Street Unit #4 Available 07/01/20 Coral Ridge 1/1 Cozy Corner Unit - Call or Text Cari Luna at 954-816-9945 today to schedule showing! Nicely updated with neutral colors and beautiful dark wood floors, two mini-split A/C units plus plenty
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Estates
2 Units Available
Peter's Apartments
2690 Northeast 56th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
In one the most affluent areas of South Florida on an ocean access canal. Near the Beach, Shopping and Restaurants. Must See will lease quickly!! North East Fort Lauderdale Will work with realtors. (RLNE982630)
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Landings
1 Unit Available
Executive Manor
2700 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
Luxury One Bedroom/One Bath. Close to beach, restaurants, and shopping. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE96650)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2773 SE 14 ST
2773 Southeast 14th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Waterfront with Dock near Intracoastal - Property Id: 89581 3-2 Waterfront with Dock Furnished $3500 a month Annually Call for seaonal rates Chris 954-816-0987 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3051 NE 47th Ct
3051 Northeast 47th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning 1st floor unit at desirable Coral Ridge Country Club Estates overlooking wide canal with direct ocean access & pool . Dock your Boat . 1 Bedroom can be converted to 2nd bedroom or office.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
224 Hibiscus Ave
224 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
640 sqft
Fantastic Lauderdale By The Sea location! Just across from the beach, and down the street from the village. Really cute and clean 1 bedroom 1 bath condo. Updated with fresh white kitchen, new appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4241 El Mar Dr
4241 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2991 sqft
This 2 Bedroom / 1 Bath Unit is located above the Pool area in back of the main front building and it is big enough to host 6 people. Unit features a front door seating area with cozy patio furniture.
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4520 El Mar Dr
4520 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
984 sqft
Come check out the Amazing View from its 400 sq. ft.
1 of 66
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Landings
1 Unit Available
2860 NE 55th Pl
2860 Northeast 55th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,600
1955 sqft
This beautifully maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bath home is located on a low traffic Cul-de-Sac and features 85' of waterfront overlooking the Dolphin Cove.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3100 NE 49th St
3100 Northeast 49th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Completely renovated corner unit with amazing views and two parking spaces. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Renovated down to the studs. Pets under 15 pounds are welcome. Dockage $3 a month per linear foot.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
229 E Commercial Blvd
229 Commercial Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautuful,modern, espacious,bright,fully equipped, brand new remodeled one bedroom / one bath apartment on the very well known Commercial Boulevard / A1A; walking distance to the beach, restaurants, enterteinment, boutiques, groceries, pharmacies,
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
1770 S Ocean Blvd
1770 South Ocean Boulevard, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,290
800 sqft
Direct Ocean View and Deeded Ocean Access..Feet in the Sand. Boutique Condo Building...Furnished or unfurnished, one bedroom & one and half baths.Turnkey .. all you need is your toothbrush.Impact Glass, Tile throughout. BOSCH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
231 Hibiscus Ave
231 Hibiscus Avenue, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
2413 sqft
Very short distance to the beach, shopping, dining & nightlife from this Large 3/3 duplex located in the heart of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. Private pool area with tiki hut & wide canal views with no fixed bridges to ocean access.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Imperial Point
1 Unit Available
2175 NE 56th St
2175 Northeast 56th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful two bedrooms, one bathroom apartment! Recently remodeled. The property comes fully furnished, it features impact windows, spacious and bright living area and a nice and cozy dining area as well.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
230 Marine Ct
230 Marine Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Classic Florida living! Well-priced and freshly-painted intracoastal-front apartment within a few blocks to the Beach! Awesome location with easy walk to Lauderdale by the Sea's fantastic bars, restaurants and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
1 Unit Available
4620 Bougainvilla Dr
4620 Bougainvilla Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Absolutely gorgeous completely upgraded apartment in the heart of Lauderdale by the Sea! Located only 3 blocks from the ocean, white sand beaches, restaurants and entertainment, this beautiful apartment is completely turnkey.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
228 Marine Ct
228 Marine Ct, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1134 sqft
Fantastic monthly rental on quiet cul de sac in desirable Lauderdale by the Sea! Available furnished or unfurnished, this duplex boasts tile flooring throughout, lot of natural light, a remodeled kitchen with granite tops and much more! Relax on
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
261 Shore Ct
261 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3024 sqft
Contemporary Luxury Waterfront Townhome w/Ocean Access and private dock to accommodate a 32' vessel. This 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath offers porcelain tile floors throughout, 10' ceilings. Gourmet kitchen boasts.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
240 Shore Ct
240 Shore Court, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,900
3090 sqft
This stunning contemporary townhouse is only 2 years old and feels like new. This is one of the best designed and most stylish townhome communities in town.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Sea Ranch Lakes rentals listed on Apartment List is $4,160.
Some of the colleges located in the Sea Ranch Lakes area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sea Ranch Lakes from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLJupiter Farms, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FL