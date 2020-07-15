Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:10 AM

54 Studio Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Last updated July 15 at 06:22 AM
11 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,083
497 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
167 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Beach
3223 NE 12th Street
3223 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
370 sqft
STUDIO - 1/2 BLOCK TO THE BEACH OR THE WATER TAXI!. SUNNY STUDIO APT. WITH A POOL VIEW. PRIME LOCATION TO ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA. FURNITURE INCLUDED. PRIVATE PATIO FOR GRILLING OUT YOUR BACK DOOR. NEWW IMPACT WINDOWS.
Results within 1 mile of Pompano Beach
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
53 Units Available
Port Royale
Modera Port Royale
3333 Port Royale Dr S.,, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,700
515 sqft
Modern apartments overlooking the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Units have laundry machines, ceiling fans and plenty of storage space. Complex has a game room, an internet cafe and a coffee bar.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Andrews Garden
5456 NE 4th Ave
5456 Northeast 4th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$800
165 sqft
Unfurnished private room/studio for rent. Private bathroom. ONLY FRIDGE & MICROWAVE PROVIDED (no kitchen),per county code only 1 person & no overnight guests. Private entrance on side of home. Includes Water, electric.
Results within 5 miles of Pompano Beach
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
15 Units Available
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,475
644 sqft
This beautiful development sits just Northeast of Boca Raton Elementary, granite counters, hardwood floors, bathtubs, in-unit laundry and recent renovations. The community offers a media room and new construction throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,620
810 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
41 Units Available
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,887
633 sqft
Studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Camino Real. Quartz countertops, Calcutta floors and custom-built cabinets, along with in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Sauna and swimming pool on-site. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
3 Units Available
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,229
600 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens have dishwashers and garbage disposal. Smoke-free apartments have air conditioning. The complex has a swimming pool. Close to shopping, public transit and the Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
36 Units Available
Poinsettia Heights
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,533
457 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Right Outside Your Door, Opportunities for anything await.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
28 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,600
627 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
31 Units Available
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,570
585 sqft
Perfectly placed for people on the go, Indigo Station offers everything you want, right where you need it.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 AM
9 Units Available
Tuscany Pointe
23126 Post Gardens Way, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,295
580 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tuscany Pointe in Boca Raton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
22 Units Available
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,527
640 sqft
Sparkling homes in downtown Boca, just west of Route 1. Units feature 42-inch cabinets, porcelain floors and quartz countertops. New community with swimming pool, garage, gym and clubhouse. Cats and dogs allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4320 Seagrape Dr
4320 Seagrape Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,200
de light ful studio/efficiency apartment with your own private patio. updated kitchen and bath. coin-op laundry on site.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
664 SE 20th Ave
664 Southeast 20th Avenue, Deerfield Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
350 sqft
One block to beach!!! Remodeled studio apartment with full size separate kitchen in building with only 12 units total. Tile throughout, granite countertops, and more.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
4217 El Mar Dr
4217 El Mar Drive, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Studio
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful studio apartment Lauderdale by the Sea.

Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Corals
4400 NE 20
4400 NE 20th Ave, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,600
Stylish 1 bedroom 1 bath can be rented monthly. House is completely renovated and completely furnished including free self parking cable Internet water and electric. Beautiful kitchen with granite countertop stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Coral Brook
3045 NE 16th Ave
3045 Northeast 16th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL
Studio
$1,100
LUXURIOUS STUDIO . APARTMENT WITH PRIVATE ENTRANCE IN GORGEOUS PROPERTY. KITCHEN, GORGEOUS BATHROOM AND BEAUTIFUL POOL. NEW WOOD FLOORS, SUPER HIGH-END BATHROOM WITH JETTED TUBS AND GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER.

Last updated July 15 at 09:09 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunflower
8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201
8400 North University Drive, Tamarac, FL
Studio
$795
410 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8400 UNIVERSITY DRIVE - 201 in Tamarac. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Lake Ridge
1045 NE 18th Ave
1045 Northeast 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,599
Amazing brand new studio fully furnished in a Boutique Style Building with pool in East Fort Lauderdale. Modern Style. Bright and spacious. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, Restaurants, supermarkets, banks and gas stations.

Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
234 NW 8th Street
234 Northwest 8th Street, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
$1,750
500 sqft
Beautiful detached 1926 cottage - private freestanding back house available for off season or annual rental. Meticulously maintained in East Boca. Close to Mizner Park, Royal Palm Shops and 1.

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,160 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,470 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pompano Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pompano Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,470 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

