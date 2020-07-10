Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:47 PM

164 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,655
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
9 Units Available
Collier City
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1363 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
3 Units Available
Island Club
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
169 Units Available
Snug Harbor
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,602
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1172 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cresthaven
1416 NE 28th St
1416 Northeast 28th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Updated 4 / 2 in Cresthaven Community, Open floor plan, Tile flooring throughout, Beautiful kitchen with Wood Cabinetry & counter-tops, Appliances, Updated bathrooms, , No HOA ruling!!! **Pet Friendly* Spacious Fenced-In backyard and STORM SHUTTERS

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
3413 Norfolk St
3413 Norfolk Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1403 sqft
Location, location! This remodeled duplex is nestled in the desirable beach community of Hillsboro Shores.Tile floors throughout, updated kitchen and bathrooms. Washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Relax at the pool.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro Shores
2306 Bay Drive
2306 Bay Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
7962 sqft
OUTSTANDING POINT LOT ESTATE ON THE HILLSBORO INLET!! This Mediterranean home sits on just over half an acre with stunning ocean, inlet and lighthouse views! 3 stories with high end finishes throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
101 Briny Ave
101 Briny Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pompano beach club condo, high rise building with 24hr security, garage parking, basic cable included, water, sewer, trash pick up, balcony facing south view of the ocean, pool and city.. Nicely furnished. Available for rent now for min. 3 months..

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
910 SE 5TH AVE
910 Southeast 5th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1823 sqft
Enjoy Tempurpedic mattresses! Tarpon Paradise Villa with a fabulous waterfront location, ocean access, and pool, minutes to the beach. This gorgeous home with nice furniture, on the water. Home has a very spacious design.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Bend
2206 S Cypress Bend Dr
2206 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1399 sqft
Tastefully furnished and decorated, updated 2/2 with a relaxing canal view in desirable Cypress Bend complex. Offered for off season rent for min 3 months. Kitchen with wood cabinets, tiled flooring throughout the apartment.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Bend
2216 N Cypress Bend Dr
2216 North Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
770 sqft
CLOSE TO SHOPS, GOLF, TENNIS ETC...

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1388 sqft
NEWLY FURNISHED, PAINTED, TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2739 NE 10th St
2739 Northeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,390
2070 sqft
Gated island home with ocean access, deep water. 20K lb lift and full dock with pool. Fresh paint, garage, granite kitchen cabinets, open plan, lawn and pool service provided, ready for tenant with full laundry room and washer dryer.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2870 NE 9th St
2870 Northeast 9th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
MAGNIFICENT 3 STORY HOME ON POINT LOT, 215 FT DEEP WATER WRAP AROUND DECK. FULLY FURNISHED, FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. HURRY WONT LAST LONG. BRING YOUR OWN BOAT.

Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
Lyons Park
1042 SW 4th Ave
1042 Southwest 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Old Florida charmer with "Key West" flair. Open and spacious 3/2 in Lyons Park. The finishings & decorations in this relaxed & comfortable home make it feel like you are in the keys. Beautiful terrazzo floors, light, bright & open family room.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
601 SE 5th Ter
601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1632 sqft
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2571 NE 15TH ST
2571 Northeast 15th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
909 sqft
This GORGEOUS north facing corner town home is on an ocean access canal! Dockage not included but available at times from other private dock owners.

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,160 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,470 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Pompano Beach over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents went down 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents fell 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen moderately in Pompano Beach, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,470 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

