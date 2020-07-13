132 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with parking
Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!
It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!
Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pompano Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.