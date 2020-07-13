Apartment List
132 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
18 Units Available
Kendall Green
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,330
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,725
1518 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Highlands
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
10 Units Available
Cypress Lakes
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
24 Units Available
Palm Aire
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
21 Units Available
Highlands
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
31 Units Available
Beach
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,199
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,572
1633 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
10 Units Available
Loch Lomond
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
$1,081
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
903 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
8 Units Available
Collier City
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1363 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Island Club
Island Club
3505 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
943 sqft
Island Club is located at 3505 W. Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL and is managed by CFH Group, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

1 of 44

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Lakes
1420 SE 4th Ave
1420 Southeast 4th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1000 sqft
VACANT. Very nice & spacious 2/2 1,000 sf. 2nd floor in a great location! Rent include water, sewer, garbage, and common elements maintenance. Tandem Parking. "No Smoking & No Pets.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Leisureville
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
1100 SE 5th Ct
1100 Southeast 5th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1388 sqft
NEWLY FURNISHED, PAINTED, TWO CARS, TWO TENNIS COURTS, FREE ASSIGNED BOAT DOCK INCLUDES WATER & POWER. TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IN CONDO COMPLEX, WITH SUNDECK ROOF TOP OFF MASTER SUITE. BEST VIEW OF BAY AND WATER WAY ENTRY INTO INTRACOASTAL.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
1630 N Ocean Blvd
1630 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
910 sqft
Ocean views and Hillsboro Light House and inlet view. All tile floors, granite counters in the open kitchen. , newer appliances . This unit has one full bath both bedrooms can access and the Half bath next to master is remodeled.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Beach
750 N Ocean Blvd
750 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1140 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE 18TH FLOOR 2/2 CORNER APARTMENT W/ BREATHTAKING VIEWS FROM SOUTH TO NORTH AND DIRECT EAST. YOU CAN SEE PANORAMIC VIEWS GALORE. BEST VIEW IN AREA TO PIER AND LIGHTHOUSE. LARGE WRAPAROUND BALCONY. FULLY FURNISHED ANNUAL RENTAL.

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Beach
405 N Ocean Blvd
405 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
LIVE THE LIFESTYLE OF THE NEW POMPANO BEACH !THIS LOVELY 2 BED/ 2 BATH CONDO WALKING DISTANCE TO PIER & NIGHT !THIS UNIT HAS 2 BALCONIES WHICH HAS VIEW OF INTRACOASTAL WATCH THE SUNSET OF THE WATER.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
3051 N Course Dr
3051 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1500 sqft
MUST SEE!! NEW AC! 3bed 2bath Corner Unit with extra windows & NATURAL LIGHT!! Newly remodeled, freshly painted Condo with Waterview on Golf Course. Unit features new real WOOD floor throughout.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
2346 SE 11th Street
2346 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1671 sqft
Sitting on a Canal With No Fixed Bridges - Is This Absolutely Stunning Open Concept & Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom CBS Home Located in a Coveted Community in Pompano Beach.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Aire
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Garden Isles
601 SE 5th Ter
601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1632 sqft
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift.

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Estates
309 SE 23rd Ave
309 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
800 sqft
Clean & Well Kept Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom all inclusive apartment, in East Pompano Beach location. Close to Beaches, Parks, Waterways, Shopping Dining, Entertainment, Airports & More.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon Harbor
2840 NE 14th St Cswy
2840 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to the Beach!!! Enjoy this 1bed/1bath condo in Casa la Quinta right off the Intracoastal & one block from the beach. This cozy unit offers a combined living & dining room & with nice kitchen space.
City Guide for Pompano Beach, FL

Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pompano Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pompano Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

