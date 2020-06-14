318 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,607
756 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
793 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
$
Loch Lomond
16 Units Available
Pompano Palms Apartments
401 NW 34th St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
633 sqft
Conveniently located near I-95 and the Hillsboro Beach, these units provide dishwasher, appliances and air conditioning, along with laundry facilities pool, playground, tennis courts and on-site maintenance. Floor plans available for studios through two-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Collier City
14 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Snug Harbor
180 Units Available
Envy Pompano Beach
475 SE 1st Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
897 sqft
Introducing a new standard of high-rise, luxury living at Envy Pompano Beach. Experience panoramic ocean and inter-coastal waterway views.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2900 North Palm Aire Drive
2900 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 24
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
620 sqft
1 BED 1 BATH ON 2ND FLOOR / WOOD FLOORS / W/D / BALCONY / POOL / GATED COMMUNITY / NEED 600 CREDIT SCORE!

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
101 E MCNAB RD
101 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
FANTASTIC 1ST FLOOR UNIT PARK & WALK RIGHT IN YOUR UNIT. CLEAN & BRIGHT! TERRIFIC EAST SIDE COMPLEX WITH COMMUNITY LAUNDRY AT THE END OF EACH FLOOR, A HEATED POOL, CLUBHOUSE WI/ BILLIARDS, SAUNA, LIBRARY & SM.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3204 SE 10th St
3204 Southeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Wow, Come Enjoy Living by the beach in this well-kept waterfront building on a quiet street. Tastefully furnished. Internet Service and Water are included. Beautiful Pool and Patio sitting area with water view.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3252 NE 13th St
3252 Northeast 13th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
Furnished rental available until Dec 31st minimum credit of 700. One block from the beach, one block from the water taxi, and walk to the brand new Pompano fishing pier and restaurants. Cozy 1 bedroom 1.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3218 SE 11th St
3218 Southeast 11th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,400
3016 sqft
Fully renovated studio apartment just a 7 minute walk to the beach! 30day rental! this unit is located right off of the A1A and Atlantic Blvd in the beautiful Pompano Beach Unit features a Queen size bed, Bathroom with Standing shower, fully

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
309 SE 23rd Ave
309 Southeast 23rd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
800 sqft
Clean & Well Kept Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom all inclusive apartment, in East Pompano Beach location. Close to Beaches, Parks, Waterways, Shopping Dining, Entertainment, Airports & More.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3301 SE 12th St
3301 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
700 sqft
JUST FULLY RENOVATED UNIT WITH BRAND NEW FURNISHINGS INCLUDED IN RENT. ACROSS FROM THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL BOUTIQUE PROPERTY IS READY FOR AN ANNUAL RENTER OR A SEASONAL RENTER. LAUNDRY FACILITY ON PROPERTY.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2650 S Course Dr
2650 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
930 sqft
Easy to See and a Great Location, Close to Pool and Laundry. Fantastic condo with Eat in Kitchen, Tons of closet space and Living/Dinning Room for formal entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Cypress Lakes
1 Unit Available
721 E McNab Road
721 East Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
Cozy and quiet 1 bedroom 1 bathroom waterfront gem available on or around JUNE 15th, 2020 with an expansive bay-like canal view. MANATEES in your backyard! View the South Florida wildlife from your amazing wraparound screened porch.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Santa Barbara Estates
1 Unit Available
2695 SE 1st Ct
2695 Southeast 1st Court, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Furnished 1BD/1BA garden apartment for rent in Pompano Beach, walking distance to the beach. This unit is immaculate and move-in ready, features a king size bed and updated bathroom. Rent includes water and WiFi. Tenant only pays electric.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
2800 N Palm Aire Dr
2800 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Great spacious, Recent Updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located on the 4th floor. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and supermarket.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3212 NE 7th Pl
3212 Northeast 7th Place, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
508 sqft
Very nice update Apartment walking distance to the beach. All tile floors, remote control a/c. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Easy Approval. No pets. Water is included. LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! TENANT INSIDE UNTIL THE END OF MAY.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
253 S Cypress
253 South Cypress Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
Cozy unit in Pompano Beach, tile throughout the unit and a large balcony with a storage closet. Great community includes pool, clubhouse, tennis.

June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pompano Beach Rent Report. Pompano Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pompano Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Pompano Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Pompano Beach rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pompano Beach stand at $1,161 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,472 for a two-bedroom. Pompano Beach's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Pompano Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Miami metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Miami metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,406.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents went down 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pompano Beach

    As rents have fallen slightly in Pompano Beach, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pompano Beach is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Pompano Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,472 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.3% decline in Pompano Beach.
    • While rents in Pompano Beach fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Memphis (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pompano Beach than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Pompano Beach is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

