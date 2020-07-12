/
palm aire
779 Apartments for rent in Palm Aire, Pompano Beach, FL
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1289 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
3250 N Palm Aire Dr
3250 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Amazing golf views, porcelain tile floors through all the unit. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Association may require a refundable security deposit . PACC # 1.
2823 N Course Dr
2823 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1120 sqft
Nice unit overlooking lakes. 2 bedroom 2 baths, walking closets, lot of room in this corner unit. Separate eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances . Laundry inside the unit. Min credit score 650.
2651 S Course Dr
2651 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Gorgeous & Spacious Updated 3 Bedroom Corner Unit in Palm Air. Unit Is Being Offered Fully Furnished. Remodeled Kitchen & Baths. Hurricane Windows & Accordion Shutter On Balcony. Tile Throughout & Carpet In Bedrooms. Golf Course View from Balcony.
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.
2600 S Course Dr
2600 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 bedroom penthouse fully furnished and completely turnkey! Just bring your toothbrush and suitcase and start enjoying Florida living.
3051 N Course Dr
3051 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1500 sqft
MUST SEE!! NEW AC! 3bed 2bath Corner Unit with extra windows & NATURAL LIGHT!! Newly remodeled, freshly painted Condo with Waterview on Golf Course. Unit features new real WOOD floor throughout.
2691 S Course
2691 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifuly Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo overlooking the Golf Course In Palm Aire Country Club. Wood flooring in living area with BRAND NEW carpet in the bedroom. Lg Walk In Closet. Eat in Kitchen.
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.
4381 W Mcnab Rd Apt 14
4381 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
980 sqft
Spacious 2/2 apartment at Palm Aire Gardens. Split floor plan. New cabinets in kitchen and bathroom. Laminated floors.Washer and dryer inside unit. Vacant and move in ready.
3700 Oaks Clubhouse Dr
3700 Oaks Clubhouse Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA apartment, 1,500 SQ FT of spacious wide open with a very fine decoration, golf course view, stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, washer and dryer inside the unit, carpet floor.
4521 W Mcnab Rd Apt 22
4521 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
620 sqft
Spacious & bright first floor unit, come and enjoy a resort style living with great amenities at an affordable yet amazing unit! Show this great 1 bedroom and 1 bath with a nice open balcony & room for extra storage.
2800 N Palm Aire Dr
2800 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great spacious, Recent Updated 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located on the 4th floor. Kitchen has new appliances and granite countertops. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and supermarket.
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.
4015 W Palm Aire Dr
4015 West Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1550 sqft
Minimum 6 Month plus or Annual Furnished Rental available in this totally renovated, fully furnished 3/2 corner unit with views of the city skyline in front and tree-top golf course and water view from the wrap-around screened balcony in the back.
2940 North Course Drive
2940 North Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $2200.00; IMRID24469
3150 North Course Lane
3150 North Course Lane, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1500 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1500; Parking: Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1775.00; IMRID24480
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/26/2020. No pets allowed.
2900 North Palm Aire Drive
2900 North Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
980 sqft
Beautiful 1 BR 1 FULL BATH Completely Remolded condo. 4th floor with amazing views of the golf course. Rent includes water, sewer, trash & basic cable and internet.
2671 S Course Dr
2671 South Course Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
BEST PENTHOUSE VALUE IN PALM-AIRE COUNTRY CLUB. SHORT-TERM LEASE (June 1 - November 1) Just $1,800.00 per month for this 9th story 3-bedroom 2-bath 1,500 sp foot, plus large balcony with possibly he best golf-view of ay condo in the area.
4280 Oaks Ter
4280 Oaks Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Full Furniture and Renovated 3BR,2BA Contemporary style corner unit, in choice area of PALM AIRE.Open kitchen with first class white cabinets and Quartz counter Top, stainless steel appliances large Refrigerator W/2 Door and Freezer Cabinet.
4261 W Mcnab Rd
4261 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Beautiful, well cared first floor 2/2 unit in gated community. Freshly painted and remodeled. New floors, SS appliances. Enjoy community pool, tennis court and gym. Close to major highways.
2851 S Palm Aire Dr
2851 South Palm Aire Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2851 S Palm Aire Dr in Pompano Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
4017 N Cypress Dr
4017 North Cypress Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apartment on the 1st floor in the exclusive Cypress Estate in Palm Aire area. Amazing golf course view. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom + 2 bath. Gorgeous floors throughout. Direct parking right in front of the main door.
