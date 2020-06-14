Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

234 Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL with garage

Pompano Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Beach
32 Units Available
Broadstone Oceanside
1333 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,201
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,652
1633 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highlands
14 Units Available
Bell Lighthouse Point
4611 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1285 sqft
A short drive away from beaches, these homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and private patios. Residents enjoy access to a 24-hour fitness center, a BBQ area and a lagoon-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Kendall Green
16 Units Available
Luzano
100 NW 33rd St, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,365
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community just minutes from I-95. This resort-like area offers a pool, playground, garage and dog park. Interiors include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
Cypress Lakes
14 Units Available
Avana Bayview
1631 S Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,253
1429 sqft
Palm-tree-lined community in Pompano Beach. Located on Federal Highway and walking distance from McNab Elementary School. Modern units have air conditioning, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. On-site dog park and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Highlands
18 Units Available
Linden Pointe
4411 N Federal Hwy, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1286 sqft
Sun-filled apartments located on a palm-tree-lined complex near the ocean. Spacious rooms have stainless steel appliances, balconies or patio, and granite countertops. Internet access, swimming pool, pool table and conference room.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Palm Aire
9 Units Available
St. Andrews at Palm Aire
1000 SW 46th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a courtyard, volleyball court, and swimming pool, among other amenities. West Atlantic Avenue and its myriad shopping options are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Collier City
14 Units Available
Atlantico at Palm Aire
3360 NW 1st Ct, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom luxury apartments with porcelain flooring, located in Pompano Beach just off Atlantic Boulevard. Community features include a walking trail, resort-style pool, billiards lounge, and a bark park.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
3408 Sands Harbor Trce
3408 Sands Harbor Trace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1626 sqft
Move in conditions homes at desirable OASIS at Palm Aire. 3 bedrooms 2 baths 1 car garage. Access to Oasis Community pool, spa, gym, clubhouse . Oasis refundable security deposit $500.00 Application fee $100 new management company Campbell.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Snug Harbor
1 Unit Available
755 SE 1
755 SE 1st St, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1883 sqft
New Construction! Be the first to live in this modern beauty. Gorgeous contemporary styling, 20' vaulted ceilings, porcelain tile throughout the first floor, high-end laminate on the 2nd floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3250 NE 12th St
3250 Northeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1780 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2.5BATH PLUS DEN TOWNHOUSE AVAILABLE AT AN AMAZING PRICE. 1 CAR GARAGE PLUS PRIVATE INTERIOR ELEVATOR. LOCATED JUST STEPS AWAY FROM BEACH ACCESS. PRIVATE MEMBERSHIP AVAILABLE AT THE MARRIOTT ACROSS THE STREET.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 12TH STREET
2513 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2122 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH 2020 - SHORT TERM (Available until October 2020) BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME ON INTRACOASTAL CANAL. FURNISHED AND FULLY EQUIPPED. GREAT LOCATION, WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Santa Barbara Shores
1 Unit Available
2484 SE 12TH ST
2484 Southeast 12th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3546 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 4TH UNTIL SEPTEMBER 2020- Beautiful 2-story home on Intracoastal canal with 70' waterfront. Boat dockage available. 2-car garage. Huge master bedroom upstairs with balcony overlooking Intracoastal canal. 2 other bedrooms downstairs.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2900 NE 14th Street Cswy
2900 Northeast 14th Street Causeway, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
Rare opportunity for luxury penthouse with stunning views of the intracoastal, ocean and Hillsboro Lighthouse. This 2600 S.F. CORNER unit has a home-like feel with a 40' open balcony that provides breathtaking panoramic views.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Leisureville
1 Unit Available
311 Leisure Blvd
311 Leisure Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1157 sqft
**Also, offered FOR SALE, with OWNER FINANCING POSSIBLE** This is one of the Nicest Homes in Leisureville!! Fresh and Clean, this home has been lovingly cared for, and it shows! Pretty gardens surround, and there are thoughtful details evident

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Avalon Harbor
1 Unit Available
2739 NE 10th St
2739 Northeast 10th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,590
2070 sqft
Gated island home with ocean access, deep water. 20K lb lift and full dock with pool. Fresh paint, garage, granite kitchen cabinets, open plan, lawn and pool service provided, ready for tenant with full laundry room and washer dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beach
1 Unit Available
520 N Ocean Blvd
520 North Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2166 sqft
WHAT A DREAM! LIVING ON THE BEACH, THIS BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED TOWNHOME HAS EVERYTHING SOUTH FLORIDA HAS TO OFFER...TOTALLY REMODELED, SPACIOUS, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HEATED POOL...LARGE BALCONY OFF THE MASTER WITH TOTAL VIEWS OF FULL OCEAN.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beach
1 Unit Available
133 N Pompano Beach Blvd
133 North Pompano Beach Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
what a view... wide ocean, pier, lighthouse, view plus city lights at night.. come and enjoy your next winter season in this updated 2/2 furnished unit, beautiful updated kitchen, newer a/c, shows very well. 24hr front desk service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
716 Southwest 1st Lane
716 Southwest 1st Lane, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1598 sqft
716 Southwest 1st Lane Apt #1L, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610222H18 CORNER 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Terra Mar
1 Unit Available
1390 East Terra Mar Drive
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1581 sqft
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Beach
1 Unit Available
3213 Northeast 5th Street
3213 Northeast 5th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3213 Northeast 5th Street Apt #201, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Large dogs allowed.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Beach
1 Unit Available
867 S Ocean Blvd
867 South Ocean Boulevard, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Extremely beautiful and tastefully furnished 3 bed/2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage, located across the street from beach access on a quiet residential street.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
621 SW 2nd Ter
621 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ORCHID GROVE POMPANO BEACH!! BEAUTIFULLY 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4000 N Cypress Dr
4000 North Cypress Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Awesome Vacation apartment, clean and fully equipped 3 bedroom condo just to come and enjoy your season. This unit is located at the exclusive Cypress Estates at Palm Aire, street level garden unti, Walk form your backyard direct to the pool.
City Guide for Pompano Beach, FL

Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

