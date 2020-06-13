Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:51 AM

348 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pompano Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Pompano Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
2639 N Riverside Dr.
2639 North Riverside Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Great 8th floor 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath High Rise Condo with view of Intracoastal & Ocean. Has newer AC, electrical panel, water heater and refrigerator. All age community that will allow one pet up to 20 lbs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
933 Cypress Grove Dr.
933 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
901 CYPRESS GROVE
901 Cypress Grove Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1630 sqft
Beautiful apt for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, furnished, 3 bedroom, 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; Rental payments included high speed internet, cable, water and trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3203 Dover Rd
3203 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2156 sqft
THIS GORGEOUS BEACHSIDE BEAUTY HAS 4 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATH IS LOCATED IN LOVELY HILLSBORO SHORES. PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS WHICH IS DOG FRIENDLY. VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF SPACE. GREAT SHADED HOT TUB AREA.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Snug Harbor
1 Unit Available
701 Pine Dr
701 Pine Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
This open concept 3 Bed/ 2 Bath unit is located just minutes away from the beach!! It features an updated kitchen and tile floors throughout- no carpet!.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Avondale
1 Unit Available
321 SW 1st Ct
321 Southwest 1st Court, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1000 sqft
ALL AGES, PETS WELCOME WITH PET FEE...CORNER UNIT FIRST FLOOR...BIKE TO THE BEACH...

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress Bend
1 Unit Available
2314 S Cypress Bend Dr
2314 South Cypress Bend Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
UPDATED, VACANT & READY TO MOVE IN 1/1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hillsboro Shores
1 Unit Available
3415 Dover Rd
3415 Dover Road, Pompano Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,995
3764 sqft
HUGE REDUCTION!!! LARGE 5/3 UPDATED HOME IN PRESTIGIOUS HILLSBORO SHORES! PLENTY OF SLEEPING AREAS WITH 2 SEPARATE DENS. SPACIOUS SEPARATE LAUNDRY. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FURNISHED AS SEEN IN PHOTOS. 3764 SQ FT.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Cypress Bend
1 Unit Available
2215 Cypress Island Dr
2215 Cypress Island Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1120 sqft
WELCOME HOME to Cypress Island, Surrounded by Vibrant Waters, Lush Landscapes & Resort-Style Amenities! This Sparkling, Spacious Condo has an Brand-New Wood Floors in Bedrooms, Tile in Living, Open Floor Plan, Updated Eat-in Kitchen, Expansive

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3419 SE 8th Street
3419 Southeast 8th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
CONDO IS OUTFITTED W/GERMICIDAL UV LIGHT WHICH CONTINUOUSLY FIGHTS MOLD,ALLERGIES & OTHER BIOLOGICAL CONTAMINATES IN THE AIR. BREATHE EASY KNOWING THAT THE AIR IS PROTECTED BY THIS PROVEN TECHNOLOGY.

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Kendall Green
1 Unit Available
1920 Northwest 3rd Avenue
1920 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Garden Isles
1 Unit Available
130 E Cypress Club Dr
130 Cypress Club Dr, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
“Prime Location: Charming, naturally well-lit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo in Pompano Beach best waterfront neighborhood.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Gardens
1 Unit Available
714 Gardens Dr #102
714 Gardens Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
930 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM CONDO! THIS FIRST FLOOR UNIT OFFERS QUIET AND COMFORT WITH AN OPEN LIVING AREA WITH A SCREENED PATIO AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
4321 W Mcnab Rd #19
4321 West Mcnab Road, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
NICE AND SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR, WITH WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED, WALK-IN CLOSETS AND STORAGE ROOM ON THE BALCONY.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Liberty Park
1 Unit Available
385 Northwest 18th Court
385 Northwest 18th Court, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1386 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Liberty Park. Amenities included: central air, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
716 Southwest 1st Lane
716 Southwest 1st Lane, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1598 sqft
716 Southwest 1st Lane Apt #1L, Pompano Beach, FL 33060 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 610222H18 CORNER 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE.

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Terra Mar
1 Unit Available
1390 East Terra Mar Drive
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1581 sqft
1390 East Terra Mar Drive, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Beach
1 Unit Available
3213 Northeast 5th Street
3213 Northeast 5th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1633 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3213 Northeast 5th Street Apt #201, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/08/2020. Pets: Large dogs allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 04:51pm
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
1401 Banyan Circle
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1546 sqft
1401 Banyan Circle, Pompano Beach, FL 33069 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyons Park
1 Unit Available
621 SW 2nd Ter
621 Southwest 2nd Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ORCHID GROVE POMPANO BEACH!! BEAUTIFULLY 3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Old Pompano
1 Unit Available
1100 NE 4th St
1100 Northeast 4th Street, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great House in wonderful well maintained quiet area of Pompano! Brand new high efficiency split zone A/C system installed 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Snug Harbor
1 Unit Available
311 SE 13th Ave
311 Southeast 13th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Spectacular waterfront two stories home in desirable Snug Harbor in Pompano Beach, 4 bedrooms&DEN, 4.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, circular driveway, hurricane impact doors & windows, high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Harbor Village
1 Unit Available
224 NE 24th Ave
224 Northeast 24th Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large Privacy Fenced in Backyard. Quick Approval - W/D inside apartment. 2 bedroom 1 bath Duplex in NE Pompano Beach. Covered front Porch. No HOA, No HOPA, All Ages Welcome, Backyard with fruit, mango, and coconut trees to relax, chill, and grill.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Cresthaven
1 Unit Available
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace
2550 Northeast 8th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1097 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Pompano Beach, FL

Ah the sun, the sand and the sea. What else could you want in life? Pompano Beach is the northernmost city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach metropolitan area. Its location, weather and ease of living draws in thousands of tourists a year. But, you're not a tourist! You're looking to settle down in Pompano. So let's find you the apartment of your dreams!

It's hard to imagine Pompano existing without its tourism, which contributes a large amount annually to the city's economy. In fact, the city has one of the top real estate markets, according to CNN and the Wall Street Journal. This can be both good and bad for you. The trick to finding any good apartment in a tourist town is knowing how to work the system!

Having trouble with Craigslist Pompano Beach? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pompano Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Pompano Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

