12240 Tara Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

A tropical oasis in highly sought-after Plantation Acres! This beautiful custom-built single story home sits on a builder’s acre lot on canal and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, open-concept, three-way split bedrooms, French doors, oversized open-kitchen with granite countertops and white custom cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, coral fireplace, and a wet bar. Perfect for entertaining, this property boasts an oversized yard with a beautiful pool, a large wood deck, and pavillion with outdoor refrigerator and bar. Located within walking distance to American Heritage and a short drive to restaurants and stores. Enough room on the side of the house to park an RV or boat. Some photos have been virtually staged.