Plantation, FL
12240 Tara Dr
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:32 AM

12240 Tara Dr

12240 Tara Drive · (954) 915-8011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12240 Tara Drive, Plantation, FL 33325
Plantation Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
A tropical oasis in highly sought-after Plantation Acres! This beautiful custom-built single story home sits on a builder’s acre lot on canal and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, open-concept, three-way split bedrooms, French doors, oversized open-kitchen with granite countertops and white custom cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, coral fireplace, and a wet bar. Perfect for entertaining, this property boasts an oversized yard with a beautiful pool, a large wood deck, and pavillion with outdoor refrigerator and bar. Located within walking distance to American Heritage and a short drive to restaurants and stores. Enough room on the side of the house to park an RV or boat. Some photos have been virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12240 Tara Dr have any available units?
12240 Tara Dr has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12240 Tara Dr have?
Some of 12240 Tara Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12240 Tara Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12240 Tara Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12240 Tara Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12240 Tara Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plantation.
Does 12240 Tara Dr offer parking?
No, 12240 Tara Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12240 Tara Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12240 Tara Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12240 Tara Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12240 Tara Dr has a pool.
Does 12240 Tara Dr have accessible units?
No, 12240 Tara Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12240 Tara Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12240 Tara Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12240 Tara Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12240 Tara Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
