2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:35 AM
363 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
24 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1190 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02am
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Chelsea
20 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
17 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1263 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
29 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1136 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacaranda
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1201 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
19 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1035 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
28 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
20 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Jacaranda
16 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1108 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
120 SW 96th Ter
120 Southwest 96th Terrace, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1090 sqft
Desirable GATED community, rarely available beautiful Very spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with golf and water views FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER LARGE, 22X6 SCREENED PATIO, LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING-DINING ROOM, NEWER
