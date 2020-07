Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym pool hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed parking bike storage car wash area fire pit green community internet cafe lobby online portal

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Come home to beautiful palm trees and lush green landscaping. Our lakeside location with gardens and flowers make this a special place to live. Just minutes from downtown Fort Lauderdale and Florida's white sandy beaches. Located two miles from Mid Town Plantation and close to all the major highways. The Terraces, Jacaranda Club Luxury Rentals offers five spacious, well appointed apartments and townhomes, the largest in the area. All homes have a full-size washer and dryer, private entrances and oversized screened-in patios or balconies. Surrounded by lakes and lush landscaping, The Terraces, Jacaranda Club Luxury Rentals offers a peaceful serenity that can't be duplicated elsewhere.