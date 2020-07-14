Amenities
Located in prestigious and beautiful Plantation, Florida, Bell at Plantation is just minutes from I-595, I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Bell at Plantation's central location provides excellent access to the area's employment centers of Cypress Creek, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Bell at Plantation features attractive modern architecture with interior upgrades that include granite countertops, 36" full wood shaker cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, tumbled marble backsplash, wood plank flooring and 9' ceilings. Extraordinary living goes beyond the walls of your home, in fact the community is also defined by its stylish amenities. As a resident you can enjoy our 5,800 square foot clubhouse with billiards, shufflepuck, a 12-foot screen theater room, and fitness-on-demand fitness center with boxing. Our outdoor pool area features an expansive resort-style pool and pool pavilion with a billiards table, lounge seating area