Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:44 PM

Bell at Plantation

6901 W Sunrise Blvd · (954) 278-8094
Location

6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL 33313

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-405 · Avail. now

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 4-104 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 4-203 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,529

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-208 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,804

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1081 sqft

Unit 2-308 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 2-208 · Avail. now

$1,839

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6-308 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,309

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1354 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell at Plantation.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
media room
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
bbq/grill
coffee bar
e-payments
internet cafe
online portal
trash valet
Located in prestigious and beautiful Plantation, Florida, Bell at Plantation is just minutes from I-595, I-95 and Florida's Turnpike. Bell at Plantation's central location provides excellent access to the area's employment centers of Cypress Creek, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Bell at Plantation features attractive modern architecture with interior upgrades that include granite countertops, 36" full wood shaker cabinets, GE stainless steel appliances, tumbled marble backsplash, wood plank flooring and 9' ceilings. Extraordinary living goes beyond the walls of your home, in fact the community is also defined by its stylish amenities. As a resident you can enjoy our 5,800 square foot clubhouse with billiards, shufflepuck, a 12-foot screen theater room, and fitness-on-demand fitness center with boxing. Our outdoor pool area features an expansive resort-style pool and pool pavilion with a billiards table, lounge seating area

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 Month Leases
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: First pet: $500, additional pets: $250
limit: 3
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed, 99 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage: $125/month, detached garage: $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $30/month - $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell at Plantation have any available units?
Bell at Plantation has 11 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Bell at Plantation have?
Some of Bell at Plantation's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell at Plantation currently offering any rent specials?
Bell at Plantation is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell at Plantation pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell at Plantation is pet friendly.
Does Bell at Plantation offer parking?
Yes, Bell at Plantation offers parking.
Does Bell at Plantation have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bell at Plantation offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell at Plantation have a pool?
Yes, Bell at Plantation has a pool.
Does Bell at Plantation have accessible units?
No, Bell at Plantation does not have accessible units.
Does Bell at Plantation have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell at Plantation has units with dishwashers.
Does Bell at Plantation have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Bell at Plantation has units with air conditioning.
