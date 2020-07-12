/
/
/
minto plantation
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:03 PM
284 Apartments for rent in Minto Plantation, Plantation, FL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Results within 1 mile of Minto Plantation
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
22 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1398 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
26 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,319
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
601 NW 108th Ave
601 Northwest 108th Avenue, Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
This amazing 5 bed and 3 bath home with a added BONUS room comes fully furnished or unfurnished ready for move in. Live and enjoy this spacious and unique home in West Port. Amazing closet space and more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
812 NW 98th Ave
812 Northwest 98th Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
651 N Old Hiatus Rd
651 N Old Hiatus Rd, Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4394 sqft
FURNISHED !! SEASONAL RENTAL! OR 12 MONTHS !Can be rented weekly, or monthly or for special events. in the desired Plantation Acres community. Vaulted ceilings ,BIG POOL , BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE'S , T.V'S , POOL TABLE ,AND MORE USE TO BE AIR B&B ...
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
1862 NW 93rd Ter
1862 93rd Terrace, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1576 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FRIENDLY, SMALL SINGLE FAMILY HOME COMMUNITY.2 BED, 2 BATH PLUS DEN/OFFICE.FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, EXTERIOR TO BE PAINTED.TILE AND UPDATED VINYL THROUGHOUT-NO CARPET! NEW EFFICIENT A/C. PRIVATE FENCED BACKYARD AND PATIO. NO WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10781 CLEARY BLVD
10781 Northwest 8th Street, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
VERY SPACES 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
9825 NW 25th Ct
9825 Northwest 25th Court, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Sunrise, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all white appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
1 of 4
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
10500 NW 21st St
10500 Northwest 21st Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Totally renovated recently, newer stainless steel appliances, new kitchen, new bathrooms, new ceramic flooring through-out, large fenced yard, screened roofed patio, great west sunrise location, minutes from sawgrass mall & expressway, close to
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10009 NW 4th St
10009 Northwest 4th Street, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10009 NW 4th St in Plantation. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
9880 NW 25TH St
9880 Northwest 25th Street, Sunrise, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1637 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9880 NW 25TH St in Sunrise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2366 Northwest 110th Terrace
2366 NW 110th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1512 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
854 Northwest 99th Avenue
854 Northwest 99th Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1572 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:28pm
1 Unit Available
10131 W Sunrise Blvd
10131 West Sunrise Boulevard, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGTH AND CLEAN, 1 BEDROOM IN RESORT STYLE GATED COMMUNITY OF GRAN MARQUIS, NEWER APPLIANCES, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE UPGRADED BATHROOM EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL MAYOR HIGHWAYS AND SHOPPING CENTERS
Results within 5 miles of Minto Plantation
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
19 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
50 Units Available
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,440
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1215 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
33 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,711
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLTamarac, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLWeston, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLCooper City, FL