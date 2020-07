Solero at Plantation.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving yoga alarm system courtyard game room green community pool table shuffle board lobby media room online portal

Living in an apartment at Solero encompasses why you live in Plantation in the first place. It is friendly, stylish and hip. Impressive when you are trying to impress. Relaxed and comfortable when you just want to unwind. Like being on vacation when you are really not. We have made some major upgrades at Solero! These include apartments and townhomes which are thoughtfully designed to provide you with a perfect mix of convenience and luxury. Quartz kitchen counters, sleek white cabinets, track lighting, stainless steel appliances, upgraded fixtures, plank wood-style flooring and more. And many of our apartments offer attached garages and great lake views. Take a peek on our gallery in the meantime. Just when you thought it could not get any better, we offer an amazing clubhouse with 2 resort-style swimming pools as the ultimate way to beat the heat or heat things up, multiple social zones with gaming areas and flat screens all with free Wi-Fi.