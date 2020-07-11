/
luxury apartments
39 Luxury Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
1 of 5
1 Unit Available
The Enclave
492 Sweet Bay Ave
492 Sweet Bay Avenue, Plantation, FL
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5644 sqft
Custom built one of a kind home Beautifully Designed with no expense spared 6 bedroom 6 1/2 bath home located on a serene lake with a park like setting waterfalls and lush landscaping bedroom 5 is currently used as a movie theatre,media room,
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
288 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,930
1503 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Windmill Ranch Estates
2725 Hackney Rd
2725 Hackney Road, Weston, FL
7 Bedrooms
$14,900
6405 sqft
FULLY REBUILT UNIQUQE DESIGN, marble floors , Italian Kitchen , huge fridge and freezer , wine fridge , hand made stone backsplash, waterfall marble island , downdraft , amazing vaulted ceilings, second master to be used as man's cave , movie
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Victoria Park
549 NE 10th Avenue
549 Northeast 10th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3880 sqft
Brand New Highly Sophisticated Modern, Sleek Victoria Park Home. Luxuriously Appointed 2-Story Design Complete w/ Fine Finishes. Great Room Features 20' Ceilings. Open Layout in Grand Living Areas & Large Floor to Ceiling Impact Windows.
1 of 79
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
10792 Pine Lodge Trl
10792 Pine Lodge Trail, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
A Unique “Renoir Majesty” Style Home Remodeled to a Modern Masterpiece, with all Magnificent & Well Appointed Finishes to Meet the Most Exclusive Expectations.
1 of 34
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
9207 sqft
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
100 E Las Olas
100 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1867 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURIOUS LAS OLAS UNIT FOR LEASE! ONE OF A KIND 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM PLUS DEN WITH OVER 1800 SQ FEET OF WRAP AROUND TERRACE SPACE OVERLOOKING THE RIVER, PARK, POOL AND CITY.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
649 Isle Of Palms Dr
649 Isle of Palms Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2312 sqft
Can be rented annually! HIGH SEASON FOR $9,000/WEEK, $15,000.00/MONTH.
1 of 74
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
2530 Laguna Drive
2530 Laguna Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
8532 sqft
Beautiful 112' of DEEPWATER in one of Fort Lauderdale's most desirable neighborhoods, Harbor Beach. Exquisitely decorated with incredible craftsmanship and detail including hand-painted ceilings and gorgeous custom finishes.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Isles
2626 Delmar Pl F10221794
2626 Del Mar Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT GOULD ISLAND ON F.LAUDERDALE - Property Id: 267792 A magnificent private oasis. Everything you need all in one place.
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Las Olas Isles
319 Coral Way
319 Coral Way, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
5774 sqft
Timeless, gated Las Olas Isles estate w/ 100' of water frontage. Chef's kitchen w/Wolf appliances, natural gas range, SubZero refrigerator & 2 dishwashers. Master suite w/balcony & water view. Fireplace, media room & gym.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale Harbours
1712 SE 13th St
1712 Southeast 13th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$18,000
4241 sqft
Beautiful house within The Harbor Isles Fort Lauderdale. Easy commute to the airport, beach, and ocean access.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Birch Park - Finger Streets
3321 NE 16th St
3321 Northeast 16th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2872 sqft
Monthly Available starting AUGUST 18, Villa Sol Atlantico: Fully licensed LUXURY Vacation Rental at the BEACH!!! Stunning renovations of over $350,000 w Designer furnishings... New Exterior photos coming soon. Exterior renovations being completed.
1 of 89
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge Country Club Estates
2840 NE 35th Ct
2840 Northeast 35th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3630 sqft
This Coral Ridge Country Club Estates home has it all -- square footage in excess of 3500, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a large 10000 square foot lot, 100 feet of deep water canal frontage six lots from the intracoastal! The
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
161 Isle of Venice Dr Ph 2
161 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
This spectacular fully furnished designer penthouse offers 3bd, 3.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Beach
701 N Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd Unit 800
701 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
. Ultra-Luxurious & “Brand New” building right on the beach in exclusive section of Fort Lauderdale!!! Be the Very First to move into this amazing Unit, as everything is brand NEW.
1 of 2
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Avondale
541 SW 2nd Ct
541 Southwest 2nd Court, Pompano Beach, FL
12 Bedrooms
$12,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION 6 UNIT APARTMENT COMPLEX LOCATED NEAR AVONDALE PARK IN THE DEVELOPING AREA OF POMPANO BEACH. GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR AN ALF OR REHABILITATION CENTER. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS
1 of 32
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hendricks and Venice Isles
20 ISLE OF VENICE
20 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2645 sqft
This beautiful waterfront condo is located within walking distance to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Fine Dining and Shopping. Private elevator entry welcomes you to an expansive open floor plan designed by Steven G Interiors.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbour Inlet
1917 SE 22nd Ave
1917 Twin Dolphin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,500
2680 sqft
All newly updated, painted & furnished in a welcoming casual modern coastal style.Large open & bright living room, table converts to a pool table great to enjoy with friends.
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
2554 Lucille Dr
2554 Lucille Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4666 sqft
Available summer of 2020, this beautiful fully furnished 2-story Key West-styled home is available for short term leasing. Main home features 4 bedrooms (master upstairs and downstairs) with an office and den.
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coral Ridge
2415 MIDDLE RIVER DR
2415 Middle River Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,999
4967 sqft
Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy.
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Santa Barbara Shores
750 SE 22nd Ave
750 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Pompano Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$19,900
6087 sqft
Weekly $19,900.00: Currently 5 Bedrooms but can accommodate a 6th Bedroom upon request.
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Nurmi Isles
131 Royal Palm Dr
131 Royal Palm Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
7401 sqft
7500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE ON 100 FOOT OF DEEP WATER ON A DEEP CANAL, POOL, AND GARAGE SPACE FOR FOUR CARS. LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS LAS OLAS.
1 of 40
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Harbor Beach
1205 Seabreeze Blvd
1205 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2000 sqft
Location!! 2 min walk to Ft Lauderdale Bch where Tortuga Festival held. Across from Harbor Bch Marriott Hotel. Seasonal/Vacation Rental Home Remodeled Feb 2019.
