3 bedroom apartments
131 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
Jacaranda
29 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
19 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
31 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
33 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1301 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
33 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
12 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Chelsea
22 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,024
1382 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Jacaranda
15 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
27 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1375 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1451 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
9260 N Chelsea Dr North
9260 Chelsea Dr N, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Magnificent one floor Corner townhome villa style at Chelsea Dr. North. Completely Updated with elegant entrance and finishes. Hurricane Impact Windows. An enclosed paved patio is visible from the moment you open the front door.
1 Unit Available
1701 NW 81st Way
1701 Northwest 81st Way, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1253 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Parc Village! Private location in the heart of Plantation! Updated kitchen with separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
2150 NW 122nd Ave
2150 Northwest 122nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 2 bath single family home in sought after Plantation Acres. Marble floors throughout main living areas. Updated Kitchen w/ granite, countertops, granite backsplash, wood cabinets, SS appliances.
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
104 Riverwalk Cir E 104
104 Riverwalk Cir, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME GATED RIVERWALK COMMUNITY - Property Id: 247754 ONLY FIRST MONTH AND ONE SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. BUILT 2014 BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME GATED RIVERWALK COMMUNITY OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3/2.
1 Unit Available
1835 NW 93rd Way
1835 Northwest 93rd Way, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Updated 3 bed 2 bath home in Plantation - Property Id: 247705 Updated 3 bed 2 bath single family home in the heart of Plantation available for rent March 15, 2020. This home is beautifully updated. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
The Enclave
1 Unit Available
10140 Torchwood Ave
10140 Torchwood Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Amazing Single Family Home in Plantation - Property Id: 247064 This home is aprox 2,300 sq ft;features a 2 car garage & huge fenced backyard perfect for pets, kids play area or entertaining.
1 Unit Available
751 N Pine Island Rd
751 North Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
PLANTATION! Condo with Garage! Water include. 3/2 - Property Id: 229093 ***Call Dave the realtor for a showing at 954-800-5399*** UPPER END MODERN LIVING - CONDO -townhouse styled 3/2 + 1 car garage in the heart of Plantation.
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
9259 SW 1ST ST
9259 Southwest 1st Street, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
This beautiful townhouse is in such a Great neighborhood! Private screened in patio for enjoying the weather. Community Pool and Clubhouse. This 3/2 has a wonderful master upstairs with walk in closet and walk in shower with Glass sink.
Plantation Acres
1 Unit Available
12240 Tara Dr
12240 Tara Drive, Plantation, FL
A tropical oasis in highly sought-after Plantation Acres! This beautiful custom-built single story home sits on a builder’s acre lot on canal and features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, open-concept, three-way
