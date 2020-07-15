/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:36 AM
68 Studio Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
25 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,396
575 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
17 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,350
602 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
7 Units Available
Jacaranda
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,221
695 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Results within 5 miles of Plantation
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
34 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Whitney
120 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,585
512 sqft
The Whitney offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes with den options. Modern features including wood inspired porcelain flooring, designer light, and plumbing fixtures with luxe roller shades complete your home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
35 Units Available
Flagler Heights
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,796
700 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
$
52 Units Available
Savannah
Portico
1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
Studio
$1,478
662 sqft
New apartments feature a private balcony/patio, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and washer/dryer hookup. Community boasts gym, grills, business center, conference room, clubhouse, pool and more. Reserved parking and car-charging stations available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
18 Units Available
Wilton Manors
Gables Wilton Park
513 NE 21st Ct, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,620
810 sqft
Gourmet kitchens feature granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Amenities include a pool, a gym, garages, in-unit laundry and pet-friendly units. In a walkable area of Wilton Manors west of Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 12:18 AM
$
18 Units Available
441 Corridor
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,098
493 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 12:27 AM
79 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,914
657 sqft
Curated tour experiences available. Contact us today for more information. Standing tall in the heart of Las Olas, Laureat is an icon in her own right. The moment you meet, it becomes clear that she is just as alluring inside as out.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
48 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,535
621 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
158 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,724
703 sqft
As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Please call us today to learn more about the property tour options we have available for you.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
428 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,602
565 sqft
Our luxury apartment community features a variety of studio, one, two, & three-bedroom floor plans.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
283 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Alluvion Las Olas
215 North New River Drive East, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,805
644 sqft
At Alluvion, you can be part of an exclusive residence that allows you to live well without obligation. There's plenty of space for whatever you desire, and our amenities are designed to entertain and impress.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 12:31 AM
44 Units Available
Beverly Heights
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,640
529 sqft
Within walking distance to Riverwalk Arts and Entertainment District. Granite counters, wood-inspired floors, tiled bathrooms and private patios or balconies found in every home. On-site Zen garden, courtyard pool, club room lounge and two-story gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
230 Units Available
Flagler Heights
Motif
500 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,610
597 sqft
Introducing Motif, brand new apartments for rent in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, near the F.A.T. Village Arts District.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
24 Units Available
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,539
677 sqft
Great location for commuters, near I-95, A1A and Fort Lauderdale International Airport. Community includes concierge, BBQ grill, bike storage and parking. Units boast bathtub, extra storage, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and laundry.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
74 Units Available
Nova University
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road, Davie, FL
Studio
$1,605
596 sqft
CALL NOW FOR OUR FALL MOVE IN SPECIALS!!Hang your hat at Zona Village, a novel approach to apartment living in a central Broward location. Here, you’ll discover urban-styled living that caters to today’s modern, connected, and on-the-go individual.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 04:29 AM
$
297 Units Available
The Rise at Flagler Village
405 NE 2nd St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,570
460 sqft
Near dining, entertainment, and shopping. This luxury community features a dog park, a resort-style pool, a meeting room, and a business center. Hearing and vision-impaired units available. Gated community.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 12:25 AM
$
15 Units Available
Sunset Palms
7400 Stirling Rd, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,139
384 sqft
Beautiful apartments near Lakeside Town Shops and Beth David Memorial Gardens. Units are air-conditioned with ample storage. Community boasts tennis and basketball courts and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
21 Units Available
Beverly Heights
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$2,010
897 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 08:38 AM
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.
1 of 25
Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Progresso Village
804 NW 2nd Ct
804 NW 2nd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,799
Fully furnished rental in Fort Lauderdale, less than 1 mi from downtown. Enjoy this air-conditioned studio & garden areas. There is free private parking, a 24-hour “front desk”. FREE Wi-fi; Electricity, Water.
