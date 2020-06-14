203 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL with garage

Apartment List
Plantation apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
26 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1375 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacaranda
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:58am
$
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Minto Plantation
1 Unit Available
10773 NW 12th Mnr
10773 Northwest 12th Manor, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1581 sqft
Welcome to this amazing single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring IV. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Minto Plantation
1 Unit Available
10461 NW 12th Ct
10461 Northwest 12th Court, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2565 sqft
Welcome to this fantastic single family home located in the heart of Plantation, in the beautiful Community of Fountain Spring. 2 story home, 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage. This home features a wide-open floor plan, tons of natural light.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1981 SW 56th Ave
1981 Southwest 56th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2134 sqft
Gorgeous South Florida home for rent in Plantation Isles with circular driveway and 2-car garage!!! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home with hot tub! This home has open floor plan with stainless steel kitchen appliances, with a luxurious master en-suite

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Enclave
1 Unit Available
10140 Torchwood Ave
10140 Torchwood Avenue, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Amazing Single Family Home in Plantation - Property Id: 247064 This home is aprox 2,300 sq ft;features a 2 car garage & huge fenced backyard perfect for pets, kids play area or entertaining.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
751 N Pine Island Rd
751 North Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
PLANTATION! Condo with Garage! Water include. 3/2 - Property Id: 229093 ***Call Dave the realtor for a showing at 954-800-5399*** UPPER END MODERN LIVING - CONDO -townhouse styled 3/2 + 1 car garage in the heart of Plantation.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
104 Riverwalk Cir E 104
104 Riverwalk Cir, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME GATED RIVERWALK COMMUNITY - Property Id: 247754 ONLY FIRST MONTH AND ONE SECURITY DEPOSIT TO MOVE IN. BUILT 2014 BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME GATED RIVERWALK COMMUNITY OPEN FLOOR PLAN 3/2.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
St. Tropez at Plantation
8000 Cleary Boulevard, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1198 sqft
ST TROPEZ.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
9260 N Chelsea Dr North
9260 Chelsea Dr N, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Magnificent one floor Corner townhome villa style at Chelsea Dr. North. Completely Updated with elegant entrance and finishes. Hurricane Impact Windows. An enclosed paved patio is visible from the moment you open the front door.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
The Enclave
1 Unit Available
601 Carrotwood Terrace
601 Carrotwood Tr, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
4023 sqft
Carrotwood Terrace, Plantation, FL 33324 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 4.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Minto Plantation
1 Unit Available
1431 NW 105th Ave
1431 Northwest 105th Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Enjoy the peace and tranquility of this spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sitting at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Updated Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9364 NW 8th Cir
9364 Northwest 8th Circle, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 story home in a cul-de-sac in the wonderful gated community of Jacaranda Pointe. The house contains an open floor plan, wooden floors, and a large screened in patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Minto Plantation
1 Unit Available
10791 NW 14th Street
10791 Northwest 14th Street, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3/2 Corner Unit with split rooms for more privacy. Washer and Dryer, Screened Patio, Kitchen With Breakfast Area, Wood Laminate and Tile Floors.
City Guide for Plantation, FL

Little known to many, Plantation has been the backdrop of several famous movie scenes, including Mary's family home in Theres Something about Mary and the pool scene in Caddyshack.

Plantation is a beautiful and idyllic small town on the east coast of Florida in Broward County. Its town motto is "Where the Grass is Greener," because it is. The environment is stunning, thanks to a good mix of beautiful swampland and stunning beaches. Its considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, but Plantation has become its own town, with a reputation for being a great place to live. The city is bursting with good public and private schools, including those at the elementary, middle and high school level. In 2008, Americas Promise Alliance, a youth non-profit started by Colin Powell, named Plantation one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. It continues to be a wonderful place for people of all ages, even the old and crotchety, to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Plantation? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plantation, FL

Plantation apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

