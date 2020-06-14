/
107 Furnished Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
143 SW 127th Ter
143 Southwest 127th Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2190 sqft
Awesome Home in Lago Mar area! Beautifully Furnished, 1-of-a-kind, quiet, gated, built less than 4 yrs ago, oversized front garden, covered patio, pool, bright and clean with 18 large impact windows or southern exposure, private split bedroom plan
Plantation Acres
1 Unit Available
651 N Old Hiatus Rd
651 N Old Hiatus Rd, Plantation, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
4394 sqft
FURNISHED !! SEASONAL RENTAL! OR 12 MONTHS !Can be rented weekly, or monthly or for special events. in the desired Plantation Acres community. Vaulted ceilings ,BIG POOL , BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE'S , T.V'S , POOL TABLE ,AND MORE USE TO BE AIR B&B ...
Plantation Gardens
1 Unit Available
861 Ixora Ln
861 Ixora Lane, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1645 sqft
Paradise Tropical Resort Style Home. This beautifully updated pool home has a calming resort feel with all the comforts and amenities needed.
1 Unit Available
787 NW 91st Ter
787 Northwest 91st Terrace, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1515 sqft
SEASONAL or ANNUAL Corner TH 3be/2.
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
1 Unit Available
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.
Sawgrass Lakes
1 Unit Available
3020 NW 125th Ave
3020 Northwest 125th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2072 sqft
7 MONTH RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. Stunning 2-story PENTHOUSE, professionally decorated. 3 bedrooms, 2.5bathrooms. Variety of upgrades, crown molding, tile in common areas. All utilities except electricity included.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1504 Whitehall Dr
1504 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Come to see this IMMACULATE FULLY FURNISHED, freshly painted 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Unit, which also includes a bonus room area that may be converted into a third room, storage or den.
Riverland Villlage
1 Unit Available
3440 SW 20th St
3440 Southwest 20th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pool Home in Fort Lauderdale near Hard Rock Casino & Stadium.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
9411 Evergreen Pl
9411 Evergreen Place, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
BEAUTIFUL VIEWS FROM THIS FURNISHED COZY APARTMENT IN DESIRABLE PINE ISLAND RIDGE A COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY.GOLF COURT /TENNIS COURT/PLAY GROUND/COMMUNITY POOL/TWO RESTAURANTS/EXERCISE ROOM/SAUNA AVAILABLE. NO PETS/NO SMOKING PLEASE.
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8500 Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8500 Sunrise Lakes Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit with views of the lake from the third floor. Remodeled property. Water, trash, sewer, pest control & basic cable included in rent.
Sunrise Golf Village West
1 Unit Available
11400 NW 32nd Mnr
11400 Northwest 32nd Manor, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1800 sqft
Awesome floor plan. Newer appliances. Home has a fenced in back yard. Large screened in patio area. Extended living room. Tons of space! Owner will give the tenant option to keep the furniture. Wiling to rent furnished or Unfurnished. (RLNE5649631)
Savannah
1 Unit Available
12797 NW 13th St
12797 Northwest 13th Street, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOVINGLY MAINTAINED TWO STORY, FURNISHED HOME IN LAGUNA AT HOMES OF SAWGRASS MILLS IN SUNRISE. ALL CERAMIC FLOORS, MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH ON FIRST FLOOR AND NICE PATIO BEING OFFERED FOR RENT FOR THE FIRST TIME.
Pine Island Ridge
1 Unit Available
1713 Whitehall Dr
1713 White Hall Drive, Davie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
VACANT.
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,523
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Beverly Heights
13 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
1 Unit Available
300 SW 1st Ave
300 Southwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GET $1500 BACK WITH MOVE IN!! - Property Id: 267183 Downtown Fort Lauderdale has a new social hub. Gorgeous homes with shared spaces and community events that elevate neighbors.
Wilton Manors
1 Unit Available
707 NE 22nd Dr
707 Northeast 22nd Drive, Wilton Manors, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/15/20 Wilton Manors Newly Renovated - Property Id: 275099 Short term rental available in the heart of Wilton Manors within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, bars, clubs.
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
Beverly Heights
1 Unit Available
301 SW 1st Ave
301 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Ask Me How To Get 1 Month Free Minimum!! - Property Id: 272805 Downtown Fort Lauderdale has a new social hub. Gorgeous homes with shared spaces and community events that elevate neighbors.
