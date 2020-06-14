Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plantation renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,496
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Chelsea
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,245
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Jacaranda
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
St. Tropez at Plantation
8000 Cleary Boulevard, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1198 sqft
ST TROPEZ.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
701 Vista Isles Dr Apt 1622
701 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Fully remodeled unit with stunning water views at Isles at Lago Mar. From the vaulted ceilings to the wooden floors, this 2 bedroom 1 bath unit will exceed your expectations from the moment you walk in.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2150 NW 122nd Ave
2150 Northwest 122nd Avenue, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated 4 bedrooms 2 bath single family home in sought after Plantation Acres. Marble floors throughout main living areas. Updated Kitchen w/ granite, countertops, granite backsplash, wood cabinets, SS appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lakes of Newport
1 Unit Available
7536 NW 3rd Ct
7536 Northwest 3rd Court, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1333 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/01/2020. BEAUTIFUL 2/2 HOME WITH MANY UPGRADES IN THE CENTER OF VERY DESIRABLE, QUIET AREA. WALNUT WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE, WOOD CLOSET DOORS. OPEN KITCHEN WITH WHITE WOOD CABINETS AND SS APPLIANCES, TILED. 4T AC.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
711 N Pine Island Rd
711 North Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Bright ONE bedroom, ONE FULL bath and a half. Eat in kitchen, Foyer, walking closets. Balcony wood floors, accordion storm shutters. Enjoy tennis and take a swim in the jacuzzi and pool. Property is fresh painted, clean and neat.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
The Enclave
1 Unit Available
601 Carrotwood Terrace
601 Carrotwood Tr, Plantation, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
4023 sqft
Carrotwood Terrace, Plantation, FL 33324 - 4 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Lizabeth Rafaeli, Charles Rutenberg Realty, (954) 993-4760. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. BEAUTIFUL 4 BED 4.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9364 NW 8th Cir
9364 Northwest 8th Circle, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 story home in a cul-de-sac in the wonderful gated community of Jacaranda Pointe. The house contains an open floor plan, wooden floors, and a large screened in patio.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11001 NW 11th CT
11001 Northwest 11th Court, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
GREAT PROPERTY IN PLANTATION ! ENJOY PEACE OF MIND AND THE BEST QUALITY RENTAL IN THE AREA! THIS 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED WITH GORGEOUS EAT IN KITCHEN FEATURING GRANITE COUNTERS, WOOD CABINETS, TILED BACK SPLASH AND NEWER APPLIANCES.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Breezeswept Park Estates
1 Unit Available
4672 NW 9th Dr
4672 Northwest 9th Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Freshly painted and renovated. Spacious and centrally located 2 bedroom townhouse in East Plantation, close to Turnpike and public transportation. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. Washer and dryer in the unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
1021 Mockingbird Ln
1021 Mockingbird Lane, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
Manaranda Village Condo - Large 1380 S/F, 3bdrm /2bth end corner unit. Total Square Feet is 1380 sf , INTERIOR 1227 Sq/Ft plus a huge 145 Sq/Ft screened balcony off the living room.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Sunrise Golf Village East
1 Unit Available
5335 NW 10th Ct
5335 Northwest 10th Court, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Video:https://bit.ly/2LSfODc 3rd Floor 2 Beds | 2 Baths in the city of Plantation for Rent. This condo features a living room & dining room combo. Relax in your screened-in patio with a beautiful view of the lake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Plantation, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plantation renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

