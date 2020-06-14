/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
217 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
30 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,496
764 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
23 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
800 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
17 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
800 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
15 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
765 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
878 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
754 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
765 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
18 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
817 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
26 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
902 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
18 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
903 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
756 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
9 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
1 Unit Available
405 S Pine Island Rd Apt 205D
405 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
656 sqft
CANALFRONT CONDO! Walk in to wall to wall 18' tile with a view of the lake from the front door. The kitchen and bathroom have upgraded counters and cabinets.
1 Unit Available
711 N Pine Island Rd
711 North Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
772 sqft
Spacious and Bright ONE bedroom, ONE FULL bath and a half. Eat in kitchen, Foyer, walking closets. Balcony wood floors, accordion storm shutters. Enjoy tennis and take a swim in the jacuzzi and pool. Property is fresh painted, clean and neat.
1 Unit Available
410 NW 68th Ave
410 Northwest 68th Avenue, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
940 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath. Tile throughout, newly updated and freshly painted.
