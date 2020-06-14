219 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL with gym
Little known to many, Plantation has been the backdrop of several famous movie scenes, including Mary's family home in Theres Something about Mary and the pool scene in Caddyshack.
Plantation is a beautiful and idyllic small town on the east coast of Florida in Broward County. Its town motto is "Where the Grass is Greener," because it is. The environment is stunning, thanks to a good mix of beautiful swampland and stunning beaches. Its considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, but Plantation has become its own town, with a reputation for being a great place to live. The city is bursting with good public and private schools, including those at the elementary, middle and high school level. In 2008, Americas Promise Alliance, a youth non-profit started by Colin Powell, named Plantation one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. It continues to be a wonderful place for people of all ages, even the old and crotchety, to call home.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plantation renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.