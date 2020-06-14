Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

219 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plantation renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
26 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1375 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
29 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,464
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Jacaranda
15 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,348
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chelsea
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,245
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Jacaranda
9 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,501
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
18 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,469
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1272 sqft
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
24 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
$
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lagomar
1 Unit Available
12980 Vista Isles Dr #321
12980 Vista Isles Drive, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1065 sqft
Beautiful and spacious remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo, split floor plan with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, ceramic floors, freshly painted, washer and dryer in the unit. Close to sawgrass mall, easy access to highways.
City Guide for Plantation, FL

Little known to many, Plantation has been the backdrop of several famous movie scenes, including Mary's family home in Theres Something about Mary and the pool scene in Caddyshack.

Plantation is a beautiful and idyllic small town on the east coast of Florida in Broward County. Its town motto is "Where the Grass is Greener," because it is. The environment is stunning, thanks to a good mix of beautiful swampland and stunning beaches. Its considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, but Plantation has become its own town, with a reputation for being a great place to live. The city is bursting with good public and private schools, including those at the elementary, middle and high school level. In 2008, Americas Promise Alliance, a youth non-profit started by Colin Powell, named Plantation one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. It continues to be a wonderful place for people of all ages, even the old and crotchety, to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Plantation? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Plantation, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plantation renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

