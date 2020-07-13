/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
288 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Jacaranda
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Chelsea
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,318
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,307
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1400 sqft
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Jacaranda
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,221
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,537
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
Minto Plantation
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
33 Units Available
Jacaranda
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
20 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
19 Units Available
Plantation Colony
8210 SW 12th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,368
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great shopping location, close to Sawgrass Mills Mall and Westfield Broward Mall. Communal amenities include tennis court, pool, playground, and dog park. Units feature walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
22 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,589
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1398 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
33 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
32 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,981
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
28 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,549
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,711
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lagomar
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,621
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,873
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,835
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,861
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,196
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,403
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,440
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
$
89 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,350
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
406 NW 68th Ave
406 Northwest 68th Avenue, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1 AND A HALF UNIT IN A DESIRED COMMUNITY ! "POLYNESIAN GARDENS". UPDATED BATHROOMS. LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS.
