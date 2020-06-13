Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

116 Apartments for rent in Plantation, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
32 Units Available
St. Tropez Apartments
8000 Cleary Blvd, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1439 sqft
Minutes to I-595, Sawgrass Mills, and the expansive Everglades Wildlife area. Stocked 10-acre fishing lake, outdoor tennis courts, two swimming pools, and a tropical tiki bar.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Siena Apartments
8080 NW 10th Ct, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1022 sqft
Situated right in the heart of the Jacaranda community near 36-hole championship golf course, parks, and excellent shopping and dining. Huge rooms, views of the lake, extra storage and in-unit W/D.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
Camden Plantation
801 NW 108th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1375 sqft
Apartment homes close to schools and the Sawgrass Mills Outlet Mall. Community has walking/jogging trails, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature A/C, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Chelsea
21 Units Available
The Laurels at Jacaranda
9733 NW 7th Cir, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,245
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1030 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour gym, basketball court, dog park, hot tub, and tennis court. Units feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and ice maker. Located close to Plantation Central Park and I-595.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Bell at Plantation
6901 W Sunrise Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,134
1354 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments with 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms. Swimming pool and pavilion, cabanas and dog park. Theater and fitness studios on-site, plus golf courses.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Melrose Park
21 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Los Prados
832 NW 86th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,311
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1158 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plantation off Pine Island Road. Recently renovated units feature patio/balcony, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and washer/dryer in-home. Community has a 24-hour gym, basketball court, and racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Waves
9000 NW 9th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,333
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments feature unique floor plans, in-suite laundry and patio/ balcony. Gorgeous grounds offer 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse, tennis court and more. Excellent location. Near major highways and Fort Lauderdale beaches and attractions.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Jacaranda
8 Units Available
Axis at One Pine
1 S Pine Island Rd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,187
695 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
1290 sqft
Axis at One Pine is a resort-like community in Plantation, FL - minutes from Ft. Lauderdale, Nova University, and major area employers including Motorola and American Express.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Manor in Plantation
601 NW 82nd Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1154 sqft
Located off I-595, so convenient for commuters. Residents enjoy communal amenities including large lobby, beach entry pool, hot tub and club room. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and soaker tubs.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Lakepointe at Jacaranda Apartments
1171 Lakepointe Lndg, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,443
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,509
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1047 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! We are available during our posted business hours to set up your in person tour! *Mask & Gloves Required Reduced deposit with approved credit is $400! Lakepointe at Jacaranda is an apartment community with
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
35 Units Available
Solero at Plantation
13500 NW 3rd St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,523
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,867
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,461
1365 sqft
Units available in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include pool, playground and shuffleboard. Parking available for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Jacaranda
28 Units Available
Midtown 24
700 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,580
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1543 sqft
In the heart of nature, near a golf course. Updated community amenities include a media room, grill area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
$
94 Units Available
Modera Cornerstone by Mill Creek
1244 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,641
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1301 sqft
City lover or nature dweller? Golfer or swimmer? Spin master or yoga warrior? Spend a few minutes at Modera Cornerstone, and you’ll quickly realize you don’t have to choose.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
One Plantation
1650 SW 78th Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,179
1316 sqft
Located close to I-595 and Highway 817. Community offers an extensive fitness center, a dog park, a pool and a game room. Homes have carpeting, hardwood flooring, stainless steel refrigerator and granite kitchen countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lagomar
7 Units Available
Mar Lago
200 Commodore Dr, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1124 sqft
Packed with amenities, this green community borders the beautiful Lago Mar Country Club. Pool, sauna, coffee bar, clubhouse, community garden, pool table, grills, bike storage and playground available. Units have been recently renovated. Near I-595.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Minto Plantation
13 Units Available
Verona View
10900 NW 17th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1457 sqft
Units with spacious floor plans, open kitchens, screened terraces and hardwood floors. A pet-friendly community with a dog park, 24-hour fitness center and basketball court. Located close to Sawgrass Mills mall.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
29 Units Available
Plantation Gardens Apartment Homes
7616 NW 5th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,359
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
900 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes located close to Fort Lauderdale, shops and restaurants. Open floor plans with private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Community features two swimming pool, a fitness center and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
24 Units Available
Jacaranda Village
461 NW 87th Rd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,345
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1160 sqft
Pet-friendly community features a tennis court, volleyball court, parking, pool, and 24-hour gym. Every apartment has laundry in-unit, private patio/balcony, and spacious kitchens with dishwasher. Prime location next to Plantation Central Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
32 Units Available
The Terraces at Jacaranda
8101 NW 14th St, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,451
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1172 sqft
Minutes to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Contemporary apartments with screened-in balconies and patios in a community on landscaped grounds with water features and bridges. On-site cyber cafe, fitness center, car care center, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jacaranda
15 Units Available
Gatehouse on the Green Apartments
150 SW 91st Ave, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-95, I-595 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units include dishwasher, bathtub, extra storage and laundry. Luxury community includes tennis court, racquetball court and game room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
171 Units Available
The Rise
333 N University Dr, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,650
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1220 sqft
The Rise Central at Plantation Walk pairs luxury residences with high-end personal and commercial amenities.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
711 N Pine Island Rd
711 North Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and Bright ONE bedroom, ONE FULL bath and a half. Eat in kitchen, Foyer, walking closets. Balcony wood floors, accordion storm shutters. Enjoy tennis and take a swim in the jacuzzi and pool. Property is fresh painted, clean and neat.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Jacaranda
1 Unit Available
120 SW 96th Ter
120 Southwest 96th Terrace, Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1090 sqft
Desirable GATED community, rarely available beautiful Very spacious 2/2 on 3rd floor with golf and water views FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER LARGE, 22X6 SCREENED PATIO, LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING-DINING ROOM, NEWER
City Guide for Plantation, FL

Little known to many, Plantation has been the backdrop of several famous movie scenes, including Mary's family home in Theres Something about Mary and the pool scene in Caddyshack.

Plantation is a beautiful and idyllic small town on the east coast of Florida in Broward County. Its town motto is "Where the Grass is Greener," because it is. The environment is stunning, thanks to a good mix of beautiful swampland and stunning beaches. Its considered a suburb of Fort Lauderdale, but Plantation has become its own town, with a reputation for being a great place to live. The city is bursting with good public and private schools, including those at the elementary, middle and high school level. In 2008, Americas Promise Alliance, a youth non-profit started by Colin Powell, named Plantation one of the 100 Best Communities for Young People. It continues to be a wonderful place for people of all ages, even the old and crotchety, to call home.

Having trouble with Craigslist Plantation? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plantation, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plantation renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

