All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 713 Mercado Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
713 Mercado Avenue
Last updated February 17 2020 at 5:43 PM

713 Mercado Avenue

713 Mercado Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

713 Mercado Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Monterey

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Mercado Avenue have any available units?
713 Mercado Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 713 Mercado Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
713 Mercado Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Mercado Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Mercado Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 713 Mercado Avenue offer parking?
No, 713 Mercado Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 713 Mercado Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Mercado Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Mercado Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 713 Mercado Avenue has a pool.
Does 713 Mercado Avenue have accessible units?
No, 713 Mercado Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Mercado Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Mercado Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Mercado Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Mercado Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach