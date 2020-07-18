All apartments in Orlando
5168 Conroy Road #1625
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5168 Conroy Road #1625

5168 Conroy Road · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5168 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Florida Center North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5168 Conroy Road #1625 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
5168 Conroy Road #1625 Available 10/22/20 ORLANDO: Gated Community of Villa Medici - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 22nd! Must see this condo before it's gone! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the 2nd floor. The kitchen is open to living room/dining area and features an area for your computer or additional seating. Both bedrooms offer walk-in closets. Other features include an inside utility room w/Washer and Dryer, ceiling fans, breakfast bar and more!
Villa Medici is a gated community that offers a Community pool and spa, fitness center, playground, tennis courts and BBQ picnic area. Very convenient to all major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Granite Counters
Dining Area
Family Room
Den/Sitting Area/Computer Area
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Tile, Laminate and Carpet Flooring
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2307639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 have any available units?
5168 Conroy Road #1625 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 have?
Some of 5168 Conroy Road #1625's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5168 Conroy Road #1625 currently offering any rent specials?
5168 Conroy Road #1625 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5168 Conroy Road #1625 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5168 Conroy Road #1625 is pet friendly.
Does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 offer parking?
No, 5168 Conroy Road #1625 does not offer parking.
Does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5168 Conroy Road #1625 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 have a pool?
Yes, 5168 Conroy Road #1625 has a pool.
Does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 have accessible units?
Yes, 5168 Conroy Road #1625 has accessible units.
Does 5168 Conroy Road #1625 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5168 Conroy Road #1625 does not have units with dishwashers.
