5168 Conroy Road #1625 Available 10/22/20 ORLANDO: Gated Community of Villa Medici - AVAILABLE OCTOBER 22nd! Must see this condo before it's gone! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath on the 2nd floor. The kitchen is open to living room/dining area and features an area for your computer or additional seating. Both bedrooms offer walk-in closets. Other features include an inside utility room w/Washer and Dryer, ceiling fans, breakfast bar and more!

Villa Medici is a gated community that offers a Community pool and spa, fitness center, playground, tennis courts and BBQ picnic area. Very convenient to all major roads, shopping, dining and entertainment!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Granite Counters

Dining Area

Family Room

Den/Sitting Area/Computer Area

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Tile, Laminate and Carpet Flooring

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



