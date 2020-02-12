Amenities

in unit laundry pool ceiling fan clubhouse some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool

4642 Commander Dr #914 Available 02/14/20 ORLANDO: Convenient to Airport, Ground Floor Condo- AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14th!! - FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances, Except Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Computer Space/Sitting Area

Inside Utility w/Washer/Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Water Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3783935)