Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

4642 Commander Dr #914

4642 Commander Dr Unit 914 · No Longer Available
Location

4642 Commander Dr Unit 914, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
4642 Commander Dr #914 Available 02/14/20 ORLANDO: Convenient to Airport, Ground Floor Condo- AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 14th!! - FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances, Except Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Computer Space/Sitting Area
Inside Utility w/Washer/Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Water Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS PERMITTED PER COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3783935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4642 Commander Dr #914 have any available units?
4642 Commander Dr #914 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4642 Commander Dr #914 have?
Some of 4642 Commander Dr #914's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4642 Commander Dr #914 currently offering any rent specials?
4642 Commander Dr #914 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4642 Commander Dr #914 pet-friendly?
No, 4642 Commander Dr #914 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4642 Commander Dr #914 offer parking?
No, 4642 Commander Dr #914 does not offer parking.
Does 4642 Commander Dr #914 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4642 Commander Dr #914 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4642 Commander Dr #914 have a pool?
Yes, 4642 Commander Dr #914 has a pool.
Does 4642 Commander Dr #914 have accessible units?
Yes, 4642 Commander Dr #914 has accessible units.
Does 4642 Commander Dr #914 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4642 Commander Dr #914 does not have units with dishwashers.
