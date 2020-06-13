Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

152 Apartments for rent in Leesburg, FL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Butler St
2312 Butler Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Renovated 3/1 house for Rent with Garage in Leesburg - You have to see this renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a large fenced in yard and a 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5512 Windsong Oaks Drive
5512 Windsong Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1858 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath 3 car garage for rent at 5512 Windsong Oak Dr.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2931 Poplar Ave
2931 Poplar Avenue, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1288 sqft
*Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
308 Perkins St
308 Perkins Street, Leesburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$725
680 sqft
Delightful 1/2 duplex. This is a neat, clean one bedroom with inside laundry room. The bedroom is nicely sized at 11x14. Located close to shopping, hospital and dining. Walking distance to the rails to trails and downtown Leesburg.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
112 South Moss Street
112 South Moss Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1505 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist or Social Serve. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1514 Crest Avenue
1514 Crest Avenue, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1276 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2715 Lorraine Drive
2715 Lorraine Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1415 Hill Street
1415 Hill Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
840 sqft
Two bedroom/one bath with open floor plan. High ceilings with lots of light. Stackable washer/dryer hook ups. Master bedroom has sliding glass door that opens to small patio. Located close to shopping and dining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1110 Flamingo Drive
1110 Flamingo Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 1BA home is move-in ready and features an open and spacious living and dining area, a split bedroom plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances and an abundant driveway offering plenty of parking space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 Delphine Ct
401 Delphine Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1725 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath w/ an Office in Leesburg - R3 - This freshly painted 3 bedroom 2 bath home has new flooring, an office, an eat in kitchen, laundry room and a 2 car garage. Application is required before all showings.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1325 Shady Terrace - 1
1325 Shady Terrace, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
832 sqft
Nice 2 beds 1 bath with a car garage. Vinyl and tile floors throughout. Small pet under 20 lbs okay with a pet fee.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
935 BELLE OAK DRIVE
935 Belle Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1479 sqft
3/2 1500 Sq ft, newer block home for rent, has a large fenced in back yard $1495! Avail today contact property manager to submit an application

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Arlington Ridge
1 Unit Available
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1010 BEECHER STREET
1010 Beecher Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$685
700 sqft
Super cute and charming Bungalow duplex. The home has been painted a neutral interior, charming wood planking ceiling gives the home that bungalow charm. Two good sized bedrooms also have Ceramic tile floors. Comes with Stove, refrigerator.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
509 SCENIC ST
509 Scenic Street, Leesburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1632 sqft
Leesburg - Stoer Island 4BR/2BA - Spacious 4BR/2BA remodeled home. No Carpeting. Remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances. Remodeled baths. Large backyard with open patio. 1 car carport. Convenient location. Section 8 accepted.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1306 Vine St
1306 Vine Street, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
924 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Apt with Covered parking in Leesburg - Features: Renovated 2/ bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with covered parking, all Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile, and small private fenced in backyard.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Ginger Circle
47 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1315 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath in The Meadows - 3 bedroom 2 bath Split Floor plan 2 car garage Large fenced in back yard Florida room overlooking back yard Living room opens up to eat in kitchen Located right by Lake Harris Available now Pets determined by

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
911 Oak Dr
911 Oak Drive, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Completely remodel ready to rent. - 3/2 with brand new kitchen. All new stainless steel appliances. Interior freshly painted and new flooring throughout. Washer and dryer included. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3766890)

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
832 PALM HARBOR COURT
832 Palm Harbor Court, Leesburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
Panoramic views of the lake from living area, kitchen, dining and screened porch.
Results within 1 mile of Leesburg

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3850 Navel Lane
3850 Navel Lane, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$980
960 sqft
Long Term - 2 bedroom 2 bath with 1 car carport. Fully furnished home ready for you to move in! Water is included in rent. Rent: $980 Security Deposit: $1050 Technology Fee: $20 monthly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778850)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6209 Richland Ave
6209 Richland Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
***Property is Currently Occupied and will only be shown to Approved Applicants. (In order to see occupied properties, tenants are required to fill out a application in advance, Once an application is approved a showing will be scheduled.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
33848 Emerald Pond Loop
33848 Emerald Pond Loop, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1804 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Great Location off Radio Rd. This home has it all 10ft ceilings, granite countertops, Stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, Energy Efficient Windows. This home is a must see will not last long. *City of Leesburg Utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30041 Johnsons Point Rd
30041 Johnson Point Road, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1522 sqft
LAKEFRONT DOCK PROPERTY WITH FIREPLACE *Offered by Gunn Property Services, LLC *Seeking high quality, long term resident. *Visit GunnPropertyServices.

Median Rent in Leesburg

Last updated Mar. 2016
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Leesburg is $702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $841.
Studio
$642
1 Bed
$702
2 Beds
$841
3+ Beds
$1,119
City GuideLeesburg
If you need some local insights on Leesburg living, then you've found the perfect place. Have a quick read through this helpful apartment guide, then scroll through those listings and you will be on the way to your new home in no time!
Life in Leesburg

To live here, you've got to love the sun. Getting out on the lake, exploring the Venetian Gardens, playing a round of golf, and just soaking up the rays are the main pass times in Leesburg. Sunshine is everywhere, there's no escaping it, so just learn to embrace it. As Martha Stewart might say, it's a good thing.

Summertime energy costs, on the other hand, are not a good thing. Finding an all-bills-paid apartment, or a super energy-efficient property rental can save renters big bucks during the dog days of summer. Or, you can just turn the A/C off in the heat of the day and relax in an apartment complex with a swimming pool, a duplex near the lake, or a rental home in a waterfront community.

From cheap apartments to luxury townhomes to waterfront houses for rent, you can always find a place to cool off around here. Most one and two bedroom apartments rent for about $400 - $700. There are some cheap duplexes and triplexes in this price range as well. In the $700 - $1,200 range, you’ll find some nice rental homes and lakefront cottages, and in the $1,200 - $2,000 range, you’ll find some extravagant rental properties in huge, plantation-style homes.

The rental communities in Leesburg are chock-full of ridiculously helpful amenities. Things like child care, after-school programs, playgrounds, swimming pools, and on-site laundry facilities can really be a lifesaver for young parents. There are also amenities to help renters save time and money, such as private fitness centers, dog parks, community WiFi, and car care centers.

If you're looking for a pet friendly apartment or rental home, then Leesburg is a great place to search. There are plenty of pet friendly properties around here, including both cat-friendly and dog-friendly rentals. In fact, some places actually cater to dogs, with large, fenced-in yards, dog parks, or nearby lakes. We’d advise against bringing the whole wolf pack, though, since most places have a 2-pet limit.

Now it's time for some sweet Florida sunshine. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Leesburg?
In Leesburg, the median rent is $642 for a studio, $702 for a 1-bedroom, $841 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,119 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Leesburg, check out our monthly Leesburg Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Leesburg?
Some of the colleges located in the Leesburg area include Lake-Sumter State College, Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Leesburg?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Leesburg from include Tampa, Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.

