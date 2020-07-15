/
dundee
131 Apartments for rent in Dundee, FL📍
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3584 Spring Creek Rd
3584 Spring Creek Road, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1625 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2015. This home has a grand open floor plan with the large living room/family room. The house has tile in the main living areas and mastershower . .
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Dundee
608 FREDERICK AVENUE
608 Frederick Avenue, Dundee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2574 sqft
For Rent-Gorgeous Five Bedroom/Two Bath Two-Story Lakefront Home. The home sits on a small hill majestically overlooking Lake Ruth. The elementary school and the Lake Marie Park are walking distance from this home.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1411 BLUFF LOOP
1411 Bluff Loop, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1544 sqft
Super Family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths plus 2 car garage with inside laundry. Central heat and air and dishwasher. Located in The Bluff of Dundee. Sorry no pets allowed. Rent of $1,295.00 and security deposit of $1,200.00.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
406 Masterpiece Road
406 Masterpiece Road, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
6300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
406 Masterpiece Road Available 07/20/20 Historic Gem on Starr Lake - This historic gem is large and beautiful! It has many many rooms including a billards room, large living room with huge fire place, elevated dining room, bar/balcony over looking
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cypresswood Country Club
2231 FIRESTONE PLACE
2231 Firestone Pl, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1439 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom villa is located in the gated Cypresswood Golf community with numerous community amenities including pool, tennis courts, golf course, and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,138
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5890 Windridge Drive
5890 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
3050 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WindRidge - Property Id: 318611 Take a look at this enormous 4 bed 3.5 bath two story single family home in Winter Haven. This home features a Spacious Master bedroom with dual closets, garden tub and stand up shower.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
4420 Glenns Landing
4420 Glenns Landing, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1560 sqft
Southeast Winter Haven Home with Community Pool in Cypress Landings - What more could you be looking for, this house comes with all the perks. The property at 4420 Glenns Landing is located in the community of Cypress Landings.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1359 Nelson Park Court
1359 Nelson Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Grenelefe Country Club
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
1750 Coriander Dr
1750 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 3 Bath Townhome in Poinciana... - This Beautiful 2 story 3 bedrooms 3 bath home was just built-in 2012 in the very well known community of Tuscany Preserve. Very quiet, serene neighborhood.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
411 Big Black Place
411 Big Black Pl, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1523 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1175 Florida A1a
1175 South 10th Street, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1386 sqft
AVAILABLE October 1 2020. Spend the Spring & Summer in exquisite beach accommodations. Executive Style condo is directly overlooking the ocean.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1197 SABINE LANE
1197 Sabine Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
506 MYAKKA PLACE
506 Myakka Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1552 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with just over 1600 sq feet of living space. Appliances include refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Laminate in common areas and bedrooms, tiled kitchen and bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Traditions
2756 Rutledge Court
2756 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1906 sqft
This upscale townhome is located in South East Winter Haven and features 2 bedrooms and a den, two full baths and lots of upgrades! With 1536 heated square feet and a single car garage this executive townhouse has crown molding, new appliances, a
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
208 Hyacinth Court
208 Hyacinth Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
279 Fig Court
279 Fig Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1851 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1020 Robin Lane
1020 Robin Lane, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1347 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Some of the colleges located in the Dundee area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
