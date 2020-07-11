All apartments in Orlando
Vista Pines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:59 PM

Vista Pines

1030 Vista Haven Circle · (205) 539-9817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 off 1st Month's Rent on select 3bd Apartment Homes, Must move in by 7/24
Location

1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL 32825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12-308 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 09-302 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

Unit 02-302 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,417

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1046 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Pines.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
bike storage
courtyard
online portal
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today!

This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and SR-417/Central Florida GreeneWay. Find yourself minutes away from outdoor activities at Downey Park, shopping and dining at Waterford Lakes Town Center and entertainment in Downtown Orlando. Our community is also located near the East Campus of Valencia College. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous Chef-Style kitchens with Granite Countertops and Clean Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Vista Pines Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Vista Pines offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is the national leader in high

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 per adult
Deposit: $800 starting rate
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Pines have any available units?
Vista Pines has 5 units available starting at $1,417 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Pines have?
Some of Vista Pines's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Pines is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 off 1st Month's Rent on select 3bd Apartment Homes, Must move in by 7/24
Is Vista Pines pet-friendly?
No, Vista Pines is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does Vista Pines offer parking?
Yes, Vista Pines offers parking.
Does Vista Pines have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Pines offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Pines have a pool?
No, Vista Pines does not have a pool.
Does Vista Pines have accessible units?
Yes, Vista Pines has accessible units.
Does Vista Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Pines has units with dishwashers.
