Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage bike storage courtyard online portal

This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and SR-417/Central Florida GreeneWay. Find yourself minutes away from outdoor activities at Downey Park, shopping and dining at Waterford Lakes Town Center and entertainment in Downtown Orlando. Our community is also located near the East Campus of Valencia College. These uniquely designed homes feature one, two, three, and four bedroom apartments with fabulous Chef-Style kitchens with Granite Countertops and Clean Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Vista Pines Apartments, take advantage of community amenities with heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Vista Pines offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



