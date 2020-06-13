/
loughman
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
128 Apartments for rent in Loughman, FL📍
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Town Center
1 Unit Available
611 Reserve Drive
611 Reserve Drive, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Available NOW. This cozy villa is one that cannot be missed. Home is located in a gated community. A fully equipped kitchen to enjoy cooking in. Comfortable bedding to give you that great sleep to be ready for the theme parks or shopping.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Town Center
1 Unit Available
708 Terrace Ridge Circle
708 Terrace Ridge Circle, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1542 sqft
Check out this clean and spacious three-bedroom/two-bathroom condo located in the gated community, Terrace Ridge at Town Center. This is a first-floor unit that backs up the community swimming pool and clubhouse with fitness center and game room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Town Center
1 Unit Available
733 RESERVE PLACE
733 Reserve Place, Loughman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1512 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the the highly desirable community of Reserves of Town Center.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Watersong
1 Unit Available
144 Yellow Snapdragon D
144 Yellow Snapdragon Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,735
2667 sqft
Villa Jippart is a European furnished rental villa. Price includes everyting. Located in Davenport , Watersong Resort. It has a extended pooldeck and jacuzzi.2 Master bedrooms, 3 car garage,fully equiped kitchen etc. Near golfcourses , 10 min.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Sereno
1 Unit Available
1836 Sereno Dr
1836 Sereno Drive, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1419 sqft
Location, Location This 2013 built house is located inside a beautiful gated community! with community pool and playground. Minutes from Champions Gate and Reunion . Tile throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7241 Mystic Brook Way
7241 Mystuc Brook Way, Osceola County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1444 sqft
This is a Single-Family Home located in the community of Ashebrook. One story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2653 ROSEMONT CIRCLE
2653 Rosemont Circle, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
2333 sqft
Beautiful home for rent minutes away from the theme parks! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newer, 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
7203 WAKEVIEW DRIVE
7203 Wakeview Dr, Osceola County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2460 sqft
SPECIAL PROMOTION: Receive $500 Off Your First Month’s Rent With An Approved Lease Starting On or Before May 22 You'll love coming home to this inviting space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
234 Stonehaven Drive
234 Stonehaven Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2056 sqft
Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom home. The home offers a open kitchen over looking the family room. The home has carpet through out and tile in the wet areas. All the bedrooms are upstairs and you have a conservation view in the rear.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7623 EXCITEMENT DRIVE
7623 Excitement Drive, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2798 sqft
4 BEDROOM, 4 BATH HOME IN COMMUNITY OF REUNION. UPGRADED APPLIANCES, BEAUTIFUL CHERRY HARDWOOD FLOORS. HOME ALSO FEATURES A GARAGE APARTMENT. LOCATED IN GUARDED, GATED COMMUNITY.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
1201 RADIANT STREET
1201 Radiant Street, Osceola County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
3728 sqft
Custom Built Home located on a corner lot on the Tom Watson designed golf course with direct views of 2 holes. There are 4 large bedrooms located on the first floor.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
3445 CORTLAND DRIVE
3445 Cortland Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3053 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xL2gFE34i1v&mls=1 On water, Fully Fenced, with no rear neighbors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7660 WHISPER WAY
7660 Whisper Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1630 sqft
Fully furnished, 3-bedroom 3 full bath condo. Community offers 24Hours security and several dining experiences. Only 2 exits away from Walt Disney World and great proximity to all major Theme Parks.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7593 GATHERING DRIVE
7593 Gathering Drive, Osceola County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1430 sqft
Amazing fully furnished, 2-bedroom 2 full bath condo, Granite kitchen counter tops and stainless steal appliances. Offers breathtaking view overlooking 3 World Class Champion Golf Courses from Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Watersong
1 Unit Available
250 ANNABELLE WAY
250 Annabelle Way, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1603 sqft
Welcome Home!!! This BRAND NEW Town Home. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom at Williams Preserve, a GATED COMMUNITY close to Champions Gate, Walt Disney World, supermarkets and pharmacy .
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
Oakmont
1 Unit Available
4574 Terrasonesta Dr
4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2265 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2288 GRANTHAM AVENUE
2288 Grantham Ave, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2032 sqft
Resort style living in this 4 bedroom/3 bathroom single family home in 24hr Guard Gated Providence Golf & Country Club.Very well maintained home, upgrades you must see.
1 of 7
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Providence
1 Unit Available
2226 VICTORIA DRIVE
2226 Victoria Drive, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1556 sqft
FULLY furnished, single family home with 4 bed, 3 bath and a private pool. Tenant occupied.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Reunion
1 Unit Available
7615 HERITAGE CROSSING WAY
7615 Heritage Crossing Way, Four Corners, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1344 sqft
FURNISHED LOVELY 3 BEDROOM CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL GOLF COURSE VIEWS. ENJOY TWO LARGE BALCONIES WITH A VIEW OF FLORIDA'S GOLDEN SUNSETS. EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO FEEL AT HOME. A MUST SEE!
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
1697 Lake Side Avenue - 1
1697 Lakeside Avenue, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2200 sqft
Welcome to this fully furnished 3 bed 2.5 bath spacious home. The townhome offers fully loaded kitchen with all utensils needed, an eat in kitchen area and a dining room. The living area is just enough to settle in after a long day at work.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Artisan Living Bella Citta
1205 South Venice Blvd, Davenport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1470 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE - LIMITED TIME ONLY! See an agent for details! Welcome to Artisan Living Bella Citta! Coming Soon - Summer 2020! Celebrate your originality. Experience more joy. Live your life.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,177
1371 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Happy Trails
81 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1392 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Loughman rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,640.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Loughman include Town Center.
Some of the colleges located in the Loughman area include University of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
