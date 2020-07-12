/
lake frederica
278 Apartments for rent in Lake Frederica, Orlando, FL
Last updated July 12 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,671
1337 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with stainless steel appliances, fireplaces and balconies between Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road. Pool, gym and outdoor spaces beside a small lake. Close to dining and shopping, including High Tide Harry's seafood.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
39 Units Available
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1010 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Last updated June 17 at 07:09pm
9 Units Available
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1188 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, open floor plans, in-unit laundry and private patios in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to resort-inspired pool and fitness center, among other amenities. 15 minutes from University of Central Florida.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5998 Village Cir Unit 5998
5998 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
767 sqft
Excellent location and a great renovated unit w/upgraded kitchen including backsplash, connection for washer & dryer, crown molding in master bedroom, ceramic tile & parquet floor, spacious walk in closet and alarm system.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2683 Oak Park Way Orange
2683 Oak Park Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
950 sqft
2683 Oak Park Way Orange Available 08/04/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 2683 Oak Park Way Orlando, FL 32822; Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
6007 Scotchwood Glen #35 - 1
6007 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1343 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome, excellent location, and ready to move in. New vinyl flooring and carpet.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
6093 Village Circle North
6093 Village Cir, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square. Living and dining rooms feature unique custom tile work. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
6093 Village Circle
6093 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
1128 sqft
Great Second Floor 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Condo in Village Square! Great Deal! - Come take a look at this great second floor condo that has 2 Bed/2.5 Bath and is located in nice community of Village Square.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6075 Village Circle
6075 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1022 sqft
6075 Village Circle Available 07/25/20 3/2 Condo Available On 07/20/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath condo on the ground level. Tile through out, screened in porch, stainless steal appliances, washer & dryer, walk-in closets and many more upgrades.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6030 SCOTCHWOOD GLN UNIT 102 102
6030 Scotchwood Glen, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1349 sqft
nice community townhouse - Property Id: 317926 Property has two story. fresh new paint. spacious living area, separate dinning area and kitchen at 1st floor. 3 bedrooms at upstairs.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5924 Village Circle
5924 Village Circle North, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
5924 Village Circle Available 09/15/20 Beautiful two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms located in Orlando! - Beautiful two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms located in Orlando! Property features tile flooring in living areas and wood laminate floor in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Frederica
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
Great location near Orlando. On-site amenities include playground, pool, gym and clubhouse. Apartments feature patios or balconies, fireplaces, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Whirlpool appliances and top-notch kitchen packages. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
50 Units Available
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
$888
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
687 sqft
Waterfront apartment community with studio, one- and two-bedroom homes. Thoughtful design with large closets, laundry rooms and lots of sunlight. Enjoy activities on Lake George and beautiful views.
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
8 Units Available
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community offers larger homes near area amenities including golf and shops. Homes feature stone tile floors, walk-in closets, and personal laundry equipment. On-site resort-style pool, lounge area, and green space.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
18 Units Available
Avery Place Villas
5917 Mustang Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1010 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1325 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1446 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartments with oversized layouts, fully equipped kitchens, and walk-out patios. Luxury amenities to choose from include twin oasis pool with Wi-Fi and convenient access to freeways and Orlando International Airport.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Cypress Run
7100 Gateshead Cir, Azalea Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take A Virtual Tour Today! If you have been dreaming of an Orlando apartment community with friendly service and the amenities of a resort like a refreshing pool with sundeck, a cardio and strength training fitness studio and a business center
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105
5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum Application Fee: $50.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1307 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5785 Gatlin Avenue Unit 715
5785 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
735 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath located minutes from the Airport! - Large 1 bedroom 1 bath boasting over 700 sq ft, located minutes from the Airport! This freshly painted unit comes with washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1730 Townhall Lane
1730 Townhall Lane, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1018 sqft
MODERN TOWNHOME - SCHEDULE A SHOWING: https://myebmanager.com/view-rentals OR by calling (407) 456-8499 This 2-story, 1,018 square foot townhome has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5713 Gatlin Ave
5713 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1078 sqft
4512 Commander Drive Unit 1718 Available 08/01/20 Venetian Place - Live near the airport. This condo is located on the 1st floor. Dining area and breakfast bar. Relax in the study/den or sun room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607
2966 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
889 sqft
2966 S Semoran Blvd #1607 Orlando FL 32822 - Beautiful & Cozy Condo Shows great, Granite Breakfast Bar Kitchen with sizzling back splash newer A/C.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4349 S. Semoran Blvd #6
4349 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1426 sqft
Move in Ready 08/01/2020 - 3 bedroom 2 bath first floor condo, in the beautiful Avalon Community Tile floors thru out, Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2954 S. Semoran Blvd #1303
2954 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Beautiful condo on 1st floor with tennis court views available now . . .
