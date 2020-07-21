All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 32 W ILLIANA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
32 W ILLIANA STREET
Last updated October 14 2019 at 3:17 AM

32 W ILLIANA STREET

32 W Illiana St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32 W Illiana St, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great SODO first floor unit. This two bedroom one bath is in great condition in a private area near the New Lucky Supermarket. It has a private off street parking. The trash, water, sewer and grounds keeping are all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have any available units?
32 W ILLIANA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 32 W ILLIANA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
32 W ILLIANA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 W ILLIANA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 32 W ILLIANA STREET offers parking.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have a pool?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have accessible units?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32 W ILLIANA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 W ILLIANA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Aventura Orlando Apartments
5300 Cinderlane Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32808
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Infinity Residences at the Park
4000 Maguire Blvd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach