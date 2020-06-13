Apartment List
/
FL
/
new smyrna beach
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

106 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL

📍
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:13pm
1 Unit Available
Sugartree Apartments
1801 Sugartree Cir, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Friendly staff make Sugartree in New Smyrna Beach, FL, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Sugartree home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3819 Schoolway Avenue
3819 Schoolway Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Lovely 2/2 beachside - Lovely beach side 2/2 with tiled floor through-out, open floor plan, 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beach, schools. This home has a privacy fenced, lush landscaped, serene back yard made for relaxation.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
548 Aeolian Drive
548 Aeolian Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2087 sqft
Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home! - Beautiful New Smyrna Beach Home, in the community of Isles of Sugar Mill! This home features ESPRESSO CABINETS with breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
532 Ball Street - #B
532 Ball Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM DUPLEX - LOCATED IN HISTORIC DISTRICT - Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex located in the lovely historic district. Walk to the river and downtown Canal Street. Renovated duplex down to the studs.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
456 Bouchelle Dr # 203 # BO456-203
456 Bouchelle Island Boulevard, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1053 sqft
RIVERFRONT BOUCHELLE FOR RENT! - Move right into this lovely, 2/2 Bouchelle condo. Breathtaking riverfront views! Large screened balcony overlooking the intracoastal waterway! Over 1,000 sqft of living space. Fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
476 Shorewood Lane
476 Shorewood Lane, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1706 sqft
HIDDEN PINES 2BR 2.5BA TOWNHOME - Must See this immaculate unit! Clean and ready for occupancy! Brand new flooring in living room, dining room, master bedroom and loft! Mainland New Smyrna Beach, 2BR 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4175 S Atlantic Ave Apt 316
4175 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful oceanfront condo! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is furnished with a king bed in the bedroom with an on suite bathroom and queen size sofa bed in the living room. Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1305 S Atlantic Ave
1305 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
684 sqft
This adorable beachside rental is a hidden gem! Walk to the beach! Close to shopping, food, and bars. Cute clean and tidy 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit off South Atlantic Avenue.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
823 E 21st Ave
823 East 21st Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1944 sqft
Short walk to Beach! Private 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a tranquil backyard! Beautiful home with lots of space! Master bedroom has a queen bed, on suite bath and lots of closet space. Guest rooms feature a queen, 2 twins and a futon.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
609 Yupon Ave
609 Yupon Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1254 sqft
Enjoy the Beach life! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a garage and close to Flagler Ave! Great Backyard! Bring your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Close to shopping, restaurants and night life! Keep up to date with a private

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4201 S Atlantic Ave Apt 205
4201 South Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1015 sqft
Beautifully decorated 2/2 condo at Hacienda del Sol I Condos! Oceanfront property with heated pool, you are just steps from the beach! Sleeps 5 comfortably! Make this your next beach vacation! Shopping and dining are within walking distance! Sit

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
813 Ocean Ave
813 Ocean Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1712 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home, sleeps 6! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
827 E 11th Ave
827 11th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1312 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous beach cottage, walk to the beach! House sleeps 8 comfortably. All new furnishings and appliances. Private wifi connection and high speed cable. Open floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3501 S Atlantic Ave Apt 201
3501 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL: Beautiful 2/2 king bed in the master. Direct Oceanfront Vacation rental on second floor. Washer & Dryer in unit. This condo is pet friendly with restrictions.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
829 E 12th Ave
829 12th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2522 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 3 bedroom 3 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable. Washer/Dryer in home.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
512 S Pine St
512 South Pine Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2900 sqft
Kick back and relax in this 'Mad Men' styled home and forget what decade youï¿½??re in! Walking distance to the beach and close to Flagler Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
802 E 25th Ave
802 East 25th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
759 sqft
Cute and clean shabby chic 3 bedroom 1 bath house in walking distance to the ocean! This home is the perfect spot for a beach vacation! Just 2 blocks from the no drive beach! Plenty of sleeping space in the home with one room with a queen, another

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
835 E 16th Ave
835 16th Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1175 sqft
Walk to Beach! Private 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful yard! Great fenced in backyard for your 4 legged friends in our awesome dog friendly town! New tile floors! Keep up to date with a private wifi connection and high speed cable.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
601 N Atlantic Ave Apt 408
601 North Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1160 sqft
Beautifully decorated 4th floor oceanfront unit in the prestigious Golden Arms Condos! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with balcony and ocean views! Just bring your bathing suit! Updated unit! Master bedroom features a queen bed, make up vanity, on suite

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
134 Turnbull Villas Cir
134 Turnbull Villas Circle, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1066 sqft
One story villa with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 1 car garage located at Turnbull Bay Estates golf community. Great open floor plan featuring tile floors and upgraded light fixtures.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
711 S Atlantic Avenue
711 Atlantic Avenue, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1785 sqft
A PERFECT VACATION HOME. BEAUTIFUL, OCEANFRONT CONDO. BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED AND FURNISHED. RELAX & ENJOY

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2111 Ocean Drive
2111 Ocean Drive, New Smyrna Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
OCEAN FRONT RENTAL, mid century, Newly renovated North Beach architecturally designed extremely private home. Lots of glass bring the outdoors in. Highly polished terrazzo floors, curved walls, extensive decking and fabulous new pool.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4 Riverwalk Drive
4 Riverwalk Dr, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1603 sqft
True resort Living! One year old waterfront condo in the heart of New Smyrna Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
314 Orange Street "A"
314 South Orange Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
Two story, 3/2 close to Canal Street area - Nice 3/2, 2 story duplex, close to Canal Street restaurants / shopping, enjoy the front porch with your morning coffee, pet friendly, make an appointment to see. (RLNE5569612)

Median Rent in New Smyrna Beach

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in New Smyrna Beach is $1,145, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,428.
Studio
$950
1 Bed
$1,145
2 Beds
$1,428
3+ Beds
$1,925
City GuideNew Smyrna Beach
Diamond dream when the sun don't shine / I close my eyes to see / Twelve wild horses in silver chains / Calling out to me / Oh Daytona, shine your light on me." (- Chris Rea, "Daytona")

The sunny skies and dreamy wonderment of Daytona Beach shine upon nearby New Smyrna Beach. Just 14 miles separate these two Florida beach cities. New Smyrna Beach has a history longer than this country--back to the ancient times of feather pens! A great immigration experiment in 1768 occurred, and 1,400 settlers were transported together to the New World. The colony here failed, but the town’s history picked up again a little over a century later when it incorporated. Today, its quiet streets, boat-friendly waterways, and white-sand beaches swell many-fold during tourist season. This is one of those old Florida towns that has retained its Southern charm rather than selling out to the glitz and glamour of its neighbors to the South. New Smyrna is a lady and she minds her manners, thank you very much.

Sailors and Speed

There’s a wonderful, active, friendly, traditional yacht club. It blesses the boats at the beginning of the season, and there’s a lighted boat parade for the holidays. Children are out on weekends to perfect their sailing skills. There are regattas in the river, and everyone can chart a course, calculate knots, and catch a line.  If you’re dining at the club, there’s a tattoo ceremony at twilight. It’s all very proper.

Oh, yes. There’s another attraction here.  There’s the New Smyrna Motor Speedway.  You got it.  You can take your place behind the wheel and put the pedal to the metal for 10 to 70 laps in a Nascar racing vehicle.  It’s a real course, with real cars. This is not a simulation.  But then you have to remember, Daytona is just up the road.  Speed, horsepower, and checkered flags are discussed here along with the weather forecast.  And racing names garner more attention than pop stars.  At least with some fans.

Living Well

In New Smyrna, there are new neighborhoods as well as older developments, so prices of home and condo rentals can vary from extremely reasonable to higher and more in line with today’s building costs.  Apartment rentals are available in small buildings or low-rise complexes, and although some have pools and recreational amenities, they are low-key developments. $$

A small colony of Snowbirds likes to call New Smyrna Beach home for the winter, and there are short-term condo rentals available for a month or a few months at a time to accommodate that crowd.  You'll find some apartments with paid utilities, and a few buildings offer ocean-front, poolside or garden-exposure options.  $$-$$$

A Wonderful Life

As in much of Florida, life here revolves around the water.  With a location allowing easy access to the open water of the Atlantic for sailing and fishing, New Smyrna offers an opportunity for pleasure craft to escape for a day of fun and sport and then return easily to port for shelter and on-land entertainment. Situated north of Cape Canaveral and south of St. Augustine, New Smyrna Beach is in a part of Florida that is relatively calm, quiet and sensible.  It’s a place to enjoy life, spend leisure time, practice a profession and indulge your passion. It's also a place to simply to find an apartment and live a satisfying life.  And that’s just what most of the residents do.

Not that there isn’t plenty to do here, but those things are mostly family activities or quiet pursuits, such as visiting the ruins of the old sugar mill or the historical museum, walking on the beach or driving on a portion of  beach (one of the few where driving is still allowed). There is a bit of National Seashore where you can collect shells and walk the dunes.  There’s golf, and there are kids’ sports teams.  There are good restaurants, interesting drinking establishments, bait shops, charter boats and all the necessities of life, including shops and groceries, movies, banks, doctors and insurance agents.  It’s a small town, so it’s easy to get around.  And the state’s Coast Highway runs right through, with the wide world just beyond.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in New Smyrna Beach?
In New Smyrna Beach, the median rent is $950 for a studio, $1,145 for a 1-bedroom, $1,428 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,925 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in New Smyrna Beach, check out our monthly New Smyrna Beach Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around New Smyrna Beach?
Some of the colleges located in the New Smyrna Beach area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, and Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to New Smyrna Beach?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Smyrna Beach from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Sanford.

Similar Pages

New Smyrna Beach 1 BedroomsNew Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms
New Smyrna Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Smyrna Beach Apartments with Parking
New Smyrna Beach Pet Friendly Places