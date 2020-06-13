106 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL

A Wonderful Life

As in much of Florida, life here revolves around the water. With a location allowing easy access to the open water of the Atlantic for sailing and fishing, New Smyrna offers an opportunity for pleasure craft to escape for a day of fun and sport and then return easily to port for shelter and on-land entertainment. Situated north of Cape Canaveral and south of St. Augustine, New Smyrna Beach is in a part of Florida that is relatively calm, quiet and sensible. It’s a place to enjoy life, spend leisure time, practice a profession and indulge your passion. It's also a place to simply to find an apartment and live a satisfying life. And that’s just what most of the residents do.

Not that there isn’t plenty to do here, but those things are mostly family activities or quiet pursuits, such as visiting the ruins of the old sugar mill or the historical museum, walking on the beach or driving on a portion of beach (one of the few where driving is still allowed). There is a bit of National Seashore where you can collect shells and walk the dunes. There’s golf, and there are kids’ sports teams. There are good restaurants, interesting drinking establishments, bait shops, charter boats and all the necessities of life, including shops and groceries, movies, banks, doctors and insurance agents. It’s a small town, so it’s easy to get around. And the state’s Coast Highway runs right through, with the wide world just beyond.