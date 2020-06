106 Apartments for rent in New Smyrna Beach, FL

Sailors and Speed

There’s a wonderful, active, friendly, traditional yacht club. It blesses the boats at the beginning of the season, and there’s a lighted boat parade for the holidays. Children are out on weekends to perfect their sailing skills. There are regattas in the river, and everyone can chart a course, calculate knots, and catch a line. If you’re dining at the club, there’s a tattoo ceremony at twilight. It’s all very proper.

Oh, yes. There’s another attraction here. There’s the New Smyrna Motor Speedway. You got it. You can take your place behind the wheel and put the pedal to the metal for 10 to 70 laps in a Nascar racing vehicle. It’s a real course, with real cars. This is not a simulation. But then you have to remember, Daytona is just up the road. Speed, horsepower, and checkered flags are discussed here along with the weather forecast. And racing names garner more attention than pop stars. At least with some fans.