111 Apartments for rent in Cocoa, FL

Median Rent in Cocoa

Last updated Jun. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Cocoa is $702, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $890.
Studio
$565
1 Bed
$702
2 Beds
$890
3+ Beds
$1,231
City GuideCocoa
Cocoa, situated in perpetually sunny Brevard County on Florida’s breathtaking eastern coastline, boasts not only a super sweet name (it sure beats Crapo, Maryland, doesn’t it?) but also plays host to a wide range of apartments for rent. Looking to score the apartment of your dreams in paradise? Of course you are! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we’re pretty sure this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve pieced together beholds the perfect Cocoa rental for you!
Life in Cocoa

Rental properties in Cocoa come in all shapes and sizes, from cozy studio apartments in the $500 range all the way up to multi-bedroom townhomes and rental houses for a grand or more. They’re also spread throughout the town and readily available (waiting lists are very rare), so don’t settle on an apartment in Cocoa unless you’re sure it’s perfect for you. Amenities, you’ll be glad to know, are ridiculously sweet at several rental properties in Cocoa and often include screen patios, balconies, sunken living rooms, community swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, washer-dryer units, free Wi-Fi, rooms with a view, and more.

Bringing a furry four-footed feline friend along with you to Cocoa? Several apartment complexes in Cocoa allow cats, and a limited number welcome dogs, squirrels, lobsters, jackals, hyenas, foxes, Fleet Foxes, mad cows, happy cows, and dinosaurs as well (or just dogs). Just be prepared to pay an extra chunk of change ($50 a month or so or an equivalent one-time fee) if you’ll be kicking back in a pet-friendly apartment in Cocoa.

When you’re ready to submit a leasing app for an apartment in Cocoa, don’t forget to bring along the apartment scoring essentials: two forms of I.D., proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences. Many property managers in Cocoa run basic background checks on prospective tenants, so if you have a habit of dodging your bills, ducking out on your rent, and using your credit card bills to practice origami, you’ll need a respectable cosigner to seal the deal.

Boasting a year-round climate the rest of us are jealous of (don’t forget to bring along your surfboard and shark repellant) and a wide range of entertainment options for singles, married couples, teens, retirees, kids, and night owls alike, Cocoa is a city with a lot more going for it than awesome apartment deals. Factor in a low crime rate, an award-winning school district, and a low cost of living rate (9 points below the national average), and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in Cocoa!

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away for an unbeatable apartment deal in Cocoa, and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cocoa?
In Cocoa, the median rent is $565 for a studio, $702 for a 1-bedroom, $890 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,231 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Cocoa, check out our monthly Cocoa Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cocoa?
Some of the colleges located in the Cocoa area include University of Central Florida, Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, and Seminole State College of Florida. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cocoa?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cocoa from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.

