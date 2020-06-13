/
278 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, FL📍
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5614 Donnelly Cir
5614 Donnelly Circle, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1865 sqft
Donelly Circle - Property Id: 202326 Beautiful 3/2 Home in a quite neighborhood. Open floor plan with distinct living, dining and family room areas. Close to SR 528, I-4, Airport, attractions and multiple shopping.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
11508 Westwood Blvd Apt 315
11508 Westwood Blvd, Williamsburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
715 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, first floor, ideally located close to interstate, shopping, and business.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
10866 WHEATON COURT
10866 Wheaton Court, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Great Rental Opportunity! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in quiet and convenient Williamsburg.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5939 Petunia Lane
5939 Petunia Lane, Williamsburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1952 sqft
5939 Petunia Lane Available 05/15/20 FREE RENT - 3 Bedrm Home Near Sea World For Rent (SEE TERMS) - ****CALL NOW TO GET FREE RENT ON THIS PROPERTY!**** Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Dr.
5609 Arnold Zlotoff Drive, Williamsburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1851 sqft
Listing Agent - Cristine Cosentino - cristinecosentino@gmail.com - 407-234-2084 - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage house with a very spacious living/dining room. Centrally located, few minutes away from Dr. P.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
5356 WATERVISTA DRIVE
5356 Watervista Drive, Williamsburg, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2891 sqft
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with screened in private pool. Gated Community, nestled in the small town of Williamsburg in South Orlando close to the attractions, airport, shopping and much more.
Hunters Creek
14 Units Available
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1153 sqft
Planned community with over 14,000 residents. Retailers and restaurants within walking distance. Built-in computer desks, garden tubs, and walk-in closets. Prime location just 6 miles from Walt Disney World and other major attractions.
26 Units Available
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1274 sqft
Easy access to SeaWorld and Mall of Millennia. Pet-friendly community offers on-site game-room, clubhouse and fire pit. Apartments are furnished with stylish stainless steel appliances, granite counters and private patio/balcony.
33 Units Available
Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$998
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1189 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to shopping, entertainment, and dining. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Amenities include clubhouse, resort-style pool, tennis courts, and gym. Dogs and cats welcome.
12 Units Available
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
884 sqft
Beautiful luxury apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Grounds amenities include business center, pool, clubhouse and landscaped courtyard. Ideal location, near downtown Orlando attractions including SeaWorld and Universal Studios.
31 Units Available
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$997
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1290 sqft
Near Highway 70. This newly renovated community sits under pine trees. On-site fitness center, pool, and basketball court. Each apartment features a washer and dryer, a new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
26 Units Available
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$993
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1356 sqft
Apartments have fireplaces, fully equipped kitchens and unique floor plans. Community includes fitness center, swimming pool and two lighted tennis courts. Easy access to I-4 is great for commuters.
33 Units Available
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near SeaWorld and other top Orlando attractions. Resort-style apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Work at the business center or conference room, or relax in the game room.
19 Units Available
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,197
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
1323 sqft
In the heart of Orlando's entertainment and employment district. Updated appliances. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, dog park, fire pit, and gym. Pet-friendly community. Smoke-free community. Patios or balconies.
39 Units Available
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,208
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,163
1320 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
33 Units Available
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd., Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1361 sqft
Spacious homes close to I-75, with walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a resort-style pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
28 Units Available
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,267
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
Close to I-4 and Florida's Turnpike, and attractions, such as Discovery Cove, Gatorland, SeaWorld Orlando. Luxury units feature high-end finishes and one-to-three bedroom floor plans. On-site pet-friendly amenities, including mobile pet grooming and pet park.
36 Units Available
The District Universal Boulevard
9702 Universal Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1375 sqft
Proximity to I-4 and the Florida Turnpike make this pet-friendly complex a great choice for commuters. Dual-level fitness center, game room, lounge and business center available. Granite counters and stainless-steel appliances in apartments.
27 Units Available
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,134
697 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,222
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1141 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in person tours. Please call or email to request a virtual tour. You're at the center of it all when you live at Integra Cove! We offer luxury studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes in Orlando, Florida.
171 Units Available
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,370
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1098 sqft
Alta Headwaters
1 Unit Available
11538 Westwood Blvd
11538 Westwood Blvd Unit 212, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
936 sqft
A VERY RARE FIND .... Very Sophisticated Luxury 2 Bedroom Condo centered amidst the action of top best things in Orlando.
1 Unit Available
11594 Westwood Blvd 1636
11594 Westwood Blvd Unit 1636, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
712 sqft
Newly renovated One bedroom Condo - Lexington place is a gorgeous gated community. A crown jewel in Orlando by Seaworld. This condo is newly renovated and ready to be your new home.
1 Unit Available
11526 Westwood Blvd 734
11526 Westwood Blvd Unit 734, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
742 sqft
Large One bedroom with Granite - Welcome to Lexington Place private Condominiums. This gorgeous gated community is situated in Orlando close to SeaWorld, major highways, shopping and dining.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
11781 International Dr
11781 International Drive, Orange County, FL
Studio
$1,300
334 sqft
All suite studio hotel with one or two queen bedroom suites or one king suite deluxe studio: all with kitchens, large size fridge and a microwave.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Williamsburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,670.
Some of the colleges located in the Williamsburg area include Florida Institute of Technology, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Polk State College, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Williamsburg from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Altamonte Springs.