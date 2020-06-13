/
/
viera west
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM
295 Apartments for rent in Viera West, FL📍
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
26 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,378
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
$
Highlands of Viera East
23 Units Available
Highlands Viera West
2185 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1542 sqft
Can't miss amenities: wine tasting lounge, infinity pool, and tropical landscaping. Interiors include upscale features such as black-on-black appliances, custom tile flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and lake views. Walking distance to avenue shops.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Capron Ridge West
1 Unit Available
5344 Buckboard Drive
5344 Buckboard Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1989 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF CAPRON TRACE! WALKING DISTANCE TO MANETEE ELEMENTARY.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
3501 Funston Circle
3501 Funston Circle, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1407 sqft
Turnkey lakefront rental opportunity! Lovey fully funished 2 bedroom plus office, 2 bathroom home in guard gated 55+ community of Heritage Isle. Open floor plan with large kitchen, great room and separate dining area.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8517 Ivanhoe Drive
8517 Ivanhoe Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1865 sqft
Updated home in Viera, FL! This spacious split floor plan offers granite counters and new flooring throughout. Close to shopping, great restaurants and major highways for easy commuting.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5428 Duskywing Drive
5428 Duskywing Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1692 sqft
Lakefront three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan and tile throughout. Community has its own park, tennis courts and pool. Small dog under 20 lbs will be considered. No cats please.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6915 Renshaw Drive
6915 Renshaw Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1962 sqft
55+ Community of Heritage Isle.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Viera Central
1 Unit Available
8654 Eola Court
8654 Eola Court, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1902 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the quiet and private neighborhood in Wickham Lakes subdivision in Viera.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2242 Rodina Drive
2242 Rodina Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2849 sqft
STYLISH HOME available for lease in one of West Viera's most exciting communities, Arrivas Village! One of the largest models available on a corner lot with 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2-car + golf cart garage, front balcony, and an oversized courtyard
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Capron Trace
1 Unit Available
3585 Fodder Drive
3585 Fodder Drive, Viera West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2056 sqft
Immaculate Beautiful Home in desirable Capron Trace. Three spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths plus Florida Room overlooking the water views. Fully fenced in yard Plus screened-in paver patio for relaxing. Will be freshly painted on the inside.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6908 Mcgrady Drive
6908 Mcgrady Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2087 sqft
Wonderful four bedroom in Heritage Isle for rent.. Home has three full baths and a two car attached garage. This is the premier 55 plus adult active community in Brevard. Rental period is one year minimum.
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Sonoma at Viera
1 Unit Available
3691 Chardonnay Drive
3691 Chardonnay Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2557 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Rental in Gated Sonoma Community 4/3/3/Pool/Lake/Bonus room.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6828 Toland Drive
6828 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1194 sqft
Heritage Isle 55+ Community. Immaculate, Fourth floor unit. Move in Ready. Rent includes Water, Cable and Internet. The Ashbury Floor Plan. Fully Furnished. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Eat in Kitchen features Breakfast Bar and all appliances.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
6436 Klein Lane
6436 Klein Lane, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1407 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH THAT IS TASTEFULLY FURNISHED AND CARED FOR. ENJOY SOME OF THE BEST AMENITIES IN THIS 55+ GATED COMMUNITY. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BREAKFAST BAR, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 1 CAR GARAGE, SCREENED IN PATIO, WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6411 Borasco Drive
6411 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bed/two bath condo with great lake views. Kitchen includes a breakfast bar. Living/dining combo with sliders to the balcony. Close to shopping, restaurants, movies, hospital and I-95! Absolutely no pets.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highlands Viera
1 Unit Available
6470 Borasco Drive
6470 Borasco Drive, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1157 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Live in the middle of all that Viera (West) has to offer! Well maintained 3rd floor condo in a beautiful gated community within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at The Avenues Viera and Viera Regional Park!
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5747 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5747 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
This inviting home offers plenty of living space! In addition to a formal living area, this bright home features hardwood-style floors, recessed lighting, and plenty of open space.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Indigo Crossing
1 Unit Available
5976 INDIGO CROSSING DRIVE
5976 Indigo Crossing Drive, Viera West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1911 sqft
You’ve found your dream home! This newly remodeled home has an open floor plan and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 16
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Heritage Isle
1 Unit Available
6848 Toland Drive
6848 Toland Drive, Viera West, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1232 sqft
Pending Gorgeous Lake and Duran Golf Views from this top floor, corner, spacious 2 bedroom & 2 bath, 55 Plus, Heritage Isle Condo. Ready for you to move right in is this Beautifully furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Viera West
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
18 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1387 HAMPTON PARK LANE
1387 Hampton Park Lane, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1110 sqft
Hampton Park Townhomes in Suntree, A Gated Community - This home has an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms 2 full baths in each room and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Tile in the living areas, carpeted stairs, and bedrooms. 2 full baths in both bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Viera North
1 Unit Available
1705 Sun Gazer Drive
1705 Sun Gazer Drive, Viera East, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1676 sqft
Well cared for waterfront home in Viera! A must see 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. Oversized screened in back porch overlooking lake.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1576 Peregrine Circle
1576 Peregrine Circle, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo overlooking golf course, screened patio, private garage, gated community, stainless steel appliances, complex offers pool, exercise room, walking trails. Great location close to schools, shopping, restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Viera West rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
Some of the colleges located in the Viera West area include Florida Institute of Technology, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, Seminole State College of Florida, and Orange Technical College-Winter Park Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Viera West from include Orlando, Melbourne, Kissimmee, Palm Bay, and Altamonte Springs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FLFern Park, FLIndialantic, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FL