Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:17 PM
125 Apartments for rent in Heathrow, FL📍
Verified
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
9 Units Available
Pure Living
740 Savory Pl, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,638
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
1567 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,991
1573 sqft
In-unit laundry lends additional convenience to apartment living. Sophisticated apartments have hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Located near the Heathrow campus of Seminole State College.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive
1833 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1902 sqft
Immaculate 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Welcome home to the BEAUTIFUL community of Heathrow, FL. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. Living area features an open floor plan with direct access to the pool.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
152 Trevor Court
152 Trevor Court, Heathrow, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
865 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 1 Bed 1 Bath Gated Condo in Heathrow, FL! This condo is located in the community of Barclay Place. Spacious bedroom with walk in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
375 Saddleworth Pl
375 Saddleworth Place, Heathrow, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
13656 sqft
LUXURY 2 ACRE FURNISHED GRAND SOUTHERN ESTATE IN GUARD GATED HEATHROW!!! - Welcome home to this exclusive Fully Furnished 6 Bed, 6 Bath, 4 Car Garage Estate Home for Lease in the Guard Gated community of Heathrow, FL! This magnificent home is
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive
1632 Cherry Ridge Drive, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3271 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Guard Gated Heathrow, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Pool Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL. Guard gated, country club community in Northwest Seminole County.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1634 Tennyson Ct.
1634 Tennyson Court, Heathrow, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2669 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL! - Gorgeous 4 Bed 3 Bath Guard Gated Home for Rent in Heathrow, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1301 Tadsworth Ter
1301 Tadsworth Terrace, Heathrow, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2482 sqft
Lake Mary - Heathrow 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Pool Home Office - Coming Soon Heathrow/Lake Mary 3 Bedroom 3 full Baths + Office Pool Home - We are getting it ready now - Welcome home to this single story property which backs to a large tranquil lake in
Results within 1 mile of Heathrow
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
938 Framlingham Court # 200
938 Framlingham Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1016 sqft
FREE MONTH 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 2nd Floor with Large Volume Ceiling Unit - FREE MONTH! Two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Lake Mary's Hidden Village condominium community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 VISTA VERDI CIR UNIT 308
114 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Lake Mary 3rd floor 2 Bedroom Condo with a Loft - Available June 2020. Well maintained and upgraded 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the desirable Notting Hill Community. Secured entry into the building, need access card to enter.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Vista Verdi Cir #224
102 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
821 sqft
ADORABLE 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom for Rent in Lake Mary - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 1 Bed 1 Bath Unit for Rent in Lake Mary! You will feel right at home the moment you step in.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Southern Magnolia Ln
209 Southern Magnolia Lane, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2679 sqft
209 Southern Magnolia Ln Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL! - 4 Bed 3 Bath Beautiful Home for Rent - Berington Club Gated Community Sanford, FL.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
653 Hangnest Ln
653 Hangnest Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1964 sqft
Grande Oaks at Heathrow 3 bedroom 3.5 bath, 2 car garage - FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT! This beautiful home is ready for you! 3/3.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Villa Di Este Terrace #212
246 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1478 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Condo in Lake Mary!!! - Come and take a look at this great condo located in the beautiful community of Notting Hill.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
107 Vista Verdi Cir #209
107 Vista Verdi Circle, Seminole County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1242 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for rent in Lake Mary, FL! Gated Community! - Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Heathrow/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the community of Notting Hill!This second floor unit features a spacious Family Room with built-ins
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3548 Moss Pointe SEMINOLE
3548 Moss Pointe Place, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2142 sqft
Lake Mary - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom- $2095.00 - 4/2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
943-105 Bakewell
943 Bakewell Ct, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1016 sqft
2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio - 2 BEDROOMS W/2 FULL BATHS, 1st FLOOR UNIT w/ Screened in Patio A. FIRE PLACE, SIDE PATION & CLOSETS W/ MIRRORS B. ALL APPLIANCES : a. FULL SIZE STACKABLE WASHER & DRYER b.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1325 Rotonda Pt. #209
1325 Rotunda Point, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1242 sqft
1325 Rotonda Pt.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
964 Helmsley Court #102
964 Helmsley Court, Seminole County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1142 sqft
964 Helmsley Court #102 Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Hidden Village! SPACIOUS living area features a wood
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Primera
1 Unit Available
1325 Patterson Terrace
1325 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3368 sqft
1325 Patterson Terrace Available 07/04/20 Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound - Location, Location and Location Lake Emma Sound a premier Lake Mary gated subdivision. Absolutely stunning 4/3.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1296 Bolton Place
1296 Bolton Place, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1989 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1296 Bolton Place in Seminole County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
224 VILLA DI ESTE TERRACE
224 Villa Di Este Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1704 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION & GATED! JUST MINUTES FROM RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, I-4, LAKE MARY/SANFORD BUSINESS AREAS - HEATHROW ELEMENTARY, MARKHAM WOODS MIDDLE AND LAKE MARY H.S.
Last updated April 28 at 08:50am
1 Unit Available
1439 Lake George Drive
1439 Lake George Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2163 sqft
Luxurious, 3BD/3.5BA Townhome in Heathrow! - This recently constructed townhome has 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths, 2,163 sqft town home is located in the premier community of The Grande Oaks at Heathrow.
Results within 5 miles of Heathrow
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Heathrow rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,950.
Some of the colleges located in the Heathrow area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Polk State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Heathrow from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Sanford.
