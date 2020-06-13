305 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL

Moving to Ocoee

The good news for those in the market for an apartment in Ocoee is that the average rental rate is much lower than the more expensive cities in the state of Florida. On the other hand, housing is quite limited, with only a 3 percent vacancy rate. Therefore, the competition to find good rental properties is a little fiercer. Another thing to note is that most of the properties in Ocoee are owner occupied, with a renter occupancy level of a little over 16 percent.

Finding an Apartment

Just like any other worthy endeavor in life, having a plan will help you in your hunt for great rental housing in Ocoee. Make a list of your apartment priorities (price, commute time, proximity to the local bowling alley, etc.) to help you narrow down the options. If you're using the services of an estate agent, make sure to share these priorities to get the ball rolling.

Do You Need Parking?

If you have a car, then adequate parking should probably appear on your list (what, were you planning on storing it in the attic?). Most apartments will provide space for at least one vehicle, but some apartments, especially those in older buildings, are structured in such a way that residents have to park in the street. If this is a problem for you, then including it in your list of priorities will help you eliminate such listings during your search.

What About Snoopy?

Your pets are more or less like members of your family, but that doesn't change the fact that the management of different apartments may have different rules about them. In some cases, the management might have stringent rules regarding pets, such as a minimum of one per household, the types of pets allowed, or a security deposit requirement per pet. Make sure you check all this stuff out before you and Fluffy show up on the doorstep.

What You Need

Most landlords will require rental applicants to fill out a rental application form and provide proof of employment (or income), in addition to references. They will also conduct a credit check and require a security deposit and the first months rent.