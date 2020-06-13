Apartment List
305 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL

Villages Of Wesmere
Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
9 Units Available
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Elegant apartments with vaulted ceilings and spacious layouts. Tenants can enjoy basketball, tennis and swimming on site. Easy access to Florida's Turnpike. Close to West Oaks Mall.
29 Units Available
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1298 sqft
Luxury living within minutes of theme parks and area attractions in Orlando. Apartment homes with vaulted ceilings and great amenities including a 24-hour fitness center and beautiful ponds and picnic grounds.
15 Units Available
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
986 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1402 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1751 sqft
Accessible via the FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike, Casa Mirella Apartments feature modern and traditional design touches. Swimming pool, heated spa and resident lounge.
54 Units Available
The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
986 sqft
Area schools: Central Florida Christian Academy, Frangus Elementary. Close to Highway 50, East-West Expressway, Lake Lotta, West Oaks Town Center, West Oaks Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with bark park, pool area with BBQ, playground, sport court, Spanish-speaking staff, 2 outdoor pools.
5 Units Available
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1274 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Arbours at Crown Point is everything you want in contemporary luxury apartment living.
21 Units Available
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,187
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1273 sqft
Park Place at Maguire was designed with you in mind. Every community detail was perfectly planned to ensure you feel right at home.

1 Unit Available
490 Basking Ridge Court
490 Basking Ridge Court, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1273 sqft
490 Basking Ridge Court - Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath single family home Located in Ocoee FL!. - Beautiful 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath Spacious Home. This property features a spacious leaving room.

Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
545 Palio Court
545 Palio Court, Ocoee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3135 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Forestbrooke
1 Unit Available
99 Jake Court
99 Jake Court, Ocoee, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
4104 sqft
Welcome home to this spectualr 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4,104 sq. ft. home in Ocoee, FL! Lovely island kitchen features plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. Huge open living room with elegant formal dining room.

Westyn Bay
1 Unit Available
2470 Orsota Circle
2470 Orsota Circle, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
3399 sqft
***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***** 4/3/2 in Westyn Bay ** - ***APPLICATION PENDING DO NOT APPLY ***4/3/3 Family room, living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. 2 bonus rooms! Inside utility room with W/D hook-ups. Screened patio.

1 Unit Available
2045 ERVING CIRCLE
2045 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1074 sqft
Beautiful gated Community.2 bedroom 2 bath condo, located in the Bordeaux subdivision. Great location right off West Colonial, next to 408 expressway & the Turnpike. The condo has wood floors, nice size bedrooms . and a spacious living room.

1 Unit Available
1995 ERVING CIRCLE
1995 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE NOW....Ready to Move in COZY 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in the Bordeaux Gated community. This unit features a bright open floor plan with new flooring and blinds, and fresh interior paint. Private covered balcony.

1 Unit Available
6717 Sawmill Boulevard
6717 Sawmill Boulevard, Ocoee, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1761 sqft
Charming 4BD/2BTH Pool Home In The Heart Of Ocoee! Truly a must see. This stunning home is a spacious floor plan with neutral décor throughout! Separate formal dining and living area...

Villages of Wesmere
1 Unit Available
314 Pennyroyal Ln
314 Pennyroyal Lane, Ocoee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2117 sqft
Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home. - Beautiful 3/2.5 single family home located in the gated Villages of Wesmere.

1 Unit Available
1975 ERVING CIRCLE UNIT 103
1975 Erving Circle, Ocoee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
702 sqft
Nice condo in Ocoee - Conveniently located close to the mall and highways, this unique condo with a one space attached garage and your own spacious balcony is waiting for you.
Results within 1 mile of Ocoee
9 Units Available
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,065
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the 408 Expressway, Lake Rose, Woodlawn Memorial Park, West Oaks Mall. Nearby schools: Frangus Elementary, Gotha Middle School, Central Florida Christian Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with proximity to jogging & biking trails and public transportation. Amenities include: in-unit laundry, pool, hot tub.
9 Units Available
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1498 sqft
Near West Oaks Mall and Florida's Turnpike with access to Disney World. Enjoy outdoor amenities, including resort-style pools and private attached garages. Apartment units with up to three bedrooms feature crown molding and built-in bookshelves.

1 Unit Available
3000 Clarcona Rd., Unit #206
3000 Clarcona Rd Unit 1054, Clarcona, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE RENT 1 Bedrm Mobile Home In Yogi Bear Jellystone For Rent SEE TERMS - Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial

1 Unit Available
1701 Fullers Oak Loop
1701 Fullers Oak Loop, Orange County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3100 sqft
BRAND NEW HOME !! IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!! WINTER GARDEN !!! - This west Orange County community is family-friendly in every possible way--from direct access to the West Orange Trail for biking to enjoying the shops and restaurants in historic downtown

1 Unit Available
2053 Carolina Avenue
2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Lake House 2053 Carolina Avenue, Gotha - Property Id: 123325 Awesome Lake Front Cottage for a single person. ALL INCLUSIVE with utilities...FURNISHED MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH....

1 Unit Available
8842 Isla Bella Drive
8842 Isla Bella Drive, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1883 sqft
Single Family Home - convenient to everything! - Large home on corner lot Upgraded kitchen, new appliances, cabinets, crown molding. Master suite downstairs with with patio access, 2 large closets! Upstairs built in desk, granite countertops .

1 Unit Available
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle
1078 Woodson Hammock Circle, Winter Garden, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
2505 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,505 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
10536 3rd Avenue
10536 3rd Avenue, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1425 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
633 East Bay Cove
633 East Bay Cove, Winter Garden, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Median Rent in Ocoee

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Ocoee is $1,237, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,482.
Studio
$1,132
1 Bed
$1,237
2 Beds
$1,482
3+ Beds
$1,972
City GuideOcoee
Hope you like fruit: not only is Ocoee, Florida located in Orange County, but it's name also translates from Cherokee to "apricot place."

Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?

Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median.

Moving to Ocoee

The good news for those in the market for an apartment in Ocoee is that the average rental rate is much lower than the more expensive cities in the state of Florida. On the other hand, housing is quite limited, with only a 3 percent vacancy rate. Therefore, the competition to find good rental properties is a little fiercer. Another thing to note is that most of the properties in Ocoee are owner occupied, with a renter occupancy level of a little over 16 percent.

Finding an Apartment

Just like any other worthy endeavor in life, having a plan will help you in your hunt for great rental housing in Ocoee. Make a list of your apartment priorities (price, commute time, proximity to the local bowling alley, etc.) to help you narrow down the options. If you're using the services of an estate agent, make sure to share these priorities to get the ball rolling.

Do You Need Parking?

If you have a car, then adequate parking should probably appear on your list (what, were you planning on storing it in the attic?). Most apartments will provide space for at least one vehicle, but some apartments, especially those in older buildings, are structured in such a way that residents have to park in the street. If this is a problem for you, then including it in your list of priorities will help you eliminate such listings during your search.

What About Snoopy?

Your pets are more or less like members of your family, but that doesn't change the fact that the management of different apartments may have different rules about them. In some cases, the management might have stringent rules regarding pets, such as a minimum of one per household, the types of pets allowed, or a security deposit requirement per pet. Make sure you check all this stuff out before you and Fluffy show up on the doorstep.

What You Need

Most landlords will require rental applicants to fill out a rental application form and provide proof of employment (or income), in addition to references. They will also conduct a credit check and require a security deposit and the first months rent.

Where to Live in Ocoee

The area you choose to live in Ocoee is important because it will affect your general perception and enjoyment of the city. Some neighborhoods are more expensive and upscale than others with more amenities. Here's a quick rundown:

Gotha:This is a relatively expensive part of town. Those searching for an apartment in Gotha will mostly find high-rises and apartment complexes. They'll also find that their wallet is suddenly much lighter.

City Center: Apartments in this neighborhood are more affordable, with the options of high-rises, apartment complexes, and other types of rental homes.

Ocoee Apopka Rd / Fullers Cross Rd:This is another affordable neighborhood, with a lower median rental rate than Gotha.

Living in Ocoee

One of the good things about Ocoee is the availability of amenities that make modern life so convenient. This city also hosts a number of festivals and events throughout the year to keep the residents and visitors occupied and entertained. Both the young and old take part in the different activities, and a lake in the city is a focal point for water-related activities like fishing, boating, and water skiing. Golfers will also find plenty to love about the public golf course.

Most of the residents of Ocoee have their own vehicles, and the average commute to work is 14 minutes (those coming from congested cities should be doing a little celebratory dance right about now).

The sunshine and fruit trees are beckoning--come on down to Ocoee!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ocoee?
In Ocoee, the median rent is $1,132 for a studio, $1,237 for a 1-bedroom, $1,482 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,972 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Ocoee, check out our monthly Ocoee Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ocoee?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ocoee include Villages Of Wesmere.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ocoee?
Some of the colleges located in the Ocoee area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ocoee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ocoee from include Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

