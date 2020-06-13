305 Apartments for rent in Ocoee, FL📍
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 33
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 28
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 56
1 of 24
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 16
Warm weather, sunny skies, beautiful scenery, and palm trees; what’s not to love about Ocoee? Moving to a new city always seems like a daunting task, but with that kind of a backdrop, how stressed can you really get?
Located in Orange County, Florida, Ocoee is home to just over 35,600 people. This city has a colorful history. Today, Ocoee is a lively city with people of different ethnicities and cultures coexisting harmoniously. The weather here is pretty much the same as that of most of the cities in the state of Florida, meaning that it's awesomely warm all year round. The cost of living index for Ocoee is nowhere near the more expensive cities in Florida, and is almost at par with the national median.
The good news for those in the market for an apartment in Ocoee is that the average rental rate is much lower than the more expensive cities in the state of Florida. On the other hand, housing is quite limited, with only a 3 percent vacancy rate. Therefore, the competition to find good rental properties is a little fiercer. Another thing to note is that most of the properties in Ocoee are owner occupied, with a renter occupancy level of a little over 16 percent.
Finding an Apartment
Just like any other worthy endeavor in life, having a plan will help you in your hunt for great rental housing in Ocoee. Make a list of your apartment priorities (price, commute time, proximity to the local bowling alley, etc.) to help you narrow down the options. If you're using the services of an estate agent, make sure to share these priorities to get the ball rolling.
Do You Need Parking?
If you have a car, then adequate parking should probably appear on your list (what, were you planning on storing it in the attic?). Most apartments will provide space for at least one vehicle, but some apartments, especially those in older buildings, are structured in such a way that residents have to park in the street. If this is a problem for you, then including it in your list of priorities will help you eliminate such listings during your search.
What About Snoopy?
Your pets are more or less like members of your family, but that doesn't change the fact that the management of different apartments may have different rules about them. In some cases, the management might have stringent rules regarding pets, such as a minimum of one per household, the types of pets allowed, or a security deposit requirement per pet. Make sure you check all this stuff out before you and Fluffy show up on the doorstep.
What You Need
Most landlords will require rental applicants to fill out a rental application form and provide proof of employment (or income), in addition to references. They will also conduct a credit check and require a security deposit and the first months rent.
The area you choose to live in Ocoee is important because it will affect your general perception and enjoyment of the city. Some neighborhoods are more expensive and upscale than others with more amenities. Here's a quick rundown:
Gotha:This is a relatively expensive part of town. Those searching for an apartment in Gotha will mostly find high-rises and apartment complexes. They'll also find that their wallet is suddenly much lighter.
City Center: Apartments in this neighborhood are more affordable, with the options of high-rises, apartment complexes, and other types of rental homes.
Ocoee Apopka Rd / Fullers Cross Rd:This is another affordable neighborhood, with a lower median rental rate than Gotha.
One of the good things about Ocoee is the availability of amenities that make modern life so convenient. This city also hosts a number of festivals and events throughout the year to keep the residents and visitors occupied and entertained. Both the young and old take part in the different activities, and a lake in the city is a focal point for water-related activities like fishing, boating, and water skiing. Golfers will also find plenty to love about the public golf course.
Most of the residents of Ocoee have their own vehicles, and the average commute to work is 14 minutes (those coming from congested cities should be doing a little celebratory dance right about now).
The sunshine and fruit trees are beckoning--come on down to Ocoee!