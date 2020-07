Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher furnished carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe game room parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access elevator 24hr gym 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking key fob access media room online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

Inside the community gates at The Courtney at Universal Boulevard, you can relax, unwind, and escape from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life. Our distinctive collection of one, two, and three bedroom residences feature top-quality, eco-friendly appliances and clean, modern finishes that create a warm and inspiring ambiance. Our leasing team is standing by to show you how you'll enjoy luxury living in one of the most dynamic and active neighborhoods of metropolitan Orlando. Contact us to schedule your personal tour today!