Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
60 Apartments for rent in Mascotte, FL📍
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr
4025 East Cardinal Pines Drive, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1260 sqft
4025 E. Cardinal Pines Dr Available 07/01/20 Cardinal Pines Estates - Available July. 3/2 with screened porch on cul-de-sac. Large living room/dining room combo. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout.
Dukes Lake
1820 Western Hills Ln.
1820 Western Hills Lane, Mascotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1612 sqft
3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard.
1621 Orne Street
1621 Orne St, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1851 sqft
This newly built home in the Meadow RIdge of Grand Isle Subdivison has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Bay Ridge Loop
1 Bay Ridge Loop, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1753 sqft
Beware of Scams: We do NOT advertise our properties on Craigslist. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Dukes Lake
1635 RIDGEMOOR DRIVE
1635 Ridgemoor Drive, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2512 sqft
Available now All bedrooms located upstairs 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Mascotte
Royal Highlands
21640 STIRLING PASS
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1779 sqft
NEW ROOF - 2018! EXPANDED, OPEN FLOORPLAN OPAL MODEL WITH ALMOST 1,800 SQ. FT.
Results within 5 miles of Mascotte
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
Eagle Pointe
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.
Crane's Landing
1301 Plover Ct
1301 Plover Court, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2003 sqft
Groveland 3/2 - -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions. -Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. -3 month min at current job.
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive
1042 Tawny Eagle Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1996 sqft
4 bed/ 2 bath home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839838)
629 SILVERTHORN PLACE
629 Silverthorn Place, Groveland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2907 sqft
You can't find a nicer rental home than this almost Brand New home! Five (5) Large Bedrooms with Master on the First Floor. Three (3) full baths and one (1) half bath.
Arlington Ridge
26820 WHITE PLAINS WAY
26820 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1813 sqft
Rent or Lease option to purchase House. BAD CREDIT NO PROBLEM! Rental amount for a 1 yr. lease, maybe different for short term. House can be rented or purchased unfurnished. Full price offer ($269,900) includes closing costs.
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1266 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more.
Skiing Paradise
7840 SWISS FAIRWAYS AVENUE
7840 Swiss Fairways Avenue, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1787 sqft
You will fall in love with this 3 bedrooms 3 bath pool home located in the private community of Swiss Waterski & Fairways Resort.
1185 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space opens to a large family room! Retreat to your master
274 Curtis Ave
274 Curtis Avenue, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2320 sqft
~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up
117 STEWART LAKE LOOP
117 Stewart Lake Loop, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1532 sqft
Renovated move in ready home. Recent improvements include solid wood kitchen cabinets with soft close features. New bath vanities. Granite throughout. Flooring throughout. Interior & exterior paint. New A/C !!! -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's.
Results within 10 miles of Mascotte
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1623 Nightfall
1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2037 sqft
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views.
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.
Highland Lakes
25928 Newcombe Circle
25928 Newcombe Circle, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1206 sqft
55+ Gated Community! PEACEFUL AND FUN PLACE TO LIVE! - TASTEFULLY DECORATED WITH MANY UPGRADES. The home was remodeled and shows exceptionally well.
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mascotte rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,550.
Some of the colleges located in the Mascotte area include College of Central Florida, University of Central Florida, Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, and Rollins College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
