Orlando, FL
304 E SOUTH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
304 E SOUTH STREET
304 E South Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
304 E South Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 E SOUTH STREET have any available units?
304 E SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 304 E SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 304 E SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 304 E SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
304 E SOUTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 304 E SOUTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 304 E SOUTH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 304 E SOUTH STREET offers parking.
Does 304 E SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 E SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 304 E SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 304 E SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 304 E SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
