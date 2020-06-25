All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 Metropolitan Way #1034

2214 Metropolitan Way Unit 1034 · No Longer Available
Location

2214 Metropolitan Way Unit 1034, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
racquetball court
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
car wash area
gym
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
yoga
2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 Available 02/11/19 1/1 Condo near Millenia... Available soon! - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo unit on 3rd floor. Open kitchen and living room floor plan. No carpet in unit- all wood laminate and vinyl flooring. Bathroom with tub/shower combo. Screened porch balcony. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included as a convenience appliance for tenant (will not be warrantied by the homeowner.) Water included, but tenant responsible for gas since hot water heater requires gas service. Belmont at Park Central Community Features include:
City Street Market, Park Centrals community sundry store
Park Centrals Community Restaurant
Movie Screening Room
Five resort style swimming pools
Hot tub and Dry Sauna
Multi-level fitness center with free weights
Yoga and Aerobics studio
Full size indoor basketball and Racquetball Court
Lighted tennis courts
Waterside Boardwalk Areas
Two Car care centers
24-hour manned community entrance
Easy access to I-4, 408, 417, 528, and Florida Turnpike
Minutes to Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World

Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.
Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.

To schedule a showing, call Debbie Browning 407-908-9060.

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3837836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 have any available units?
2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 have?
Some of 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 currently offering any rent specials?
2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 pet-friendly?
No, 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 offer parking?
No, 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 does not offer parking.
Does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 have a pool?
Yes, 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 has a pool.
Does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 have accessible units?
No, 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

