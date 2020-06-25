Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court car wash area gym pool racquetball court hot tub media room sauna tennis court yoga

2214 Metropolitan Way #1034 Available 02/11/19 1/1 Condo near Millenia... Available soon! - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo unit on 3rd floor. Open kitchen and living room floor plan. No carpet in unit- all wood laminate and vinyl flooring. Bathroom with tub/shower combo. Screened porch balcony. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included as a convenience appliance for tenant (will not be warrantied by the homeowner.) Water included, but tenant responsible for gas since hot water heater requires gas service. Belmont at Park Central Community Features include:

City Street Market, Park Centrals community sundry store

Park Centrals Community Restaurant

Movie Screening Room

Five resort style swimming pools

Hot tub and Dry Sauna

Multi-level fitness center with free weights

Yoga and Aerobics studio

Full size indoor basketball and Racquetball Court

Lighted tennis courts

Waterside Boardwalk Areas

Two Car care centers

24-hour manned community entrance

Easy access to I-4, 408, 417, 528, and Florida Turnpike

Minutes to Universal Studios, SeaWorld, and Walt Disney World



Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner.

Every person 18+ must make application at $60.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee.



To schedule a showing, call Debbie Browning 407-908-9060.



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $60.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



