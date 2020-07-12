/
park central
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
345 Apartments for rent in Park Central, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
22 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,356
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,678
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
605 sqft
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2203 Yankee Pl
2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
874 sqft
A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2327 MIDTOWN TERRACE
2327 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
979 sqft
Resort Style living, Nice property, not carpet at all, Stanley still appliances, granite counter-tops, First floor.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2370 Grand Central Pkwy
2370 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1454 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Estate Park Central - Property Id: 302609 Cozy 3/2 Townhome at the Estates at Park Central in the beautiful Millenia mall area, 10 minutes from Downtown Orlando This gorgeous RESORT STYLE LIVING gated estate has the following
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2460 Grand Central Parkway Unit 4
2460 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1457 sqft
3/2, 3-story townhome, in guard-gated community near Millenia! - Maintenance-free living in a convenient location! This 3-story townhome offers an open living area, with large, split bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5112 Park Central Drive #631
5112 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
874 sqft
5112 Park Central Dr #631 Available 08/11/20 3rd Floor 2/2 Condo near Millenia Mall, Orlando - This lovely 3rd floor condo has a very popular and well-designed floorplan.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5225 Wellington Park Cir #B55
5225 Wellington Park Cir Unit 52, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1179 sqft
Ground Floor 2/2 split plan Unit at Manor Row at Park Central! - Ground Floor Unit at Manor Row at Park Central! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has been completely painted throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2532 Grand Central Parkway - 1, #1
2532 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1250 sqft
End Unit facing the street with bay window in the living room. Ceramic tile foyer, marble window sills, 30" European style cabinetry, oversize bath tub. Open kitchen with breakfast bar, outdoor patio, oversize 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2334 Grand Central Parkway - 10, Unit 10
2334 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1257 sqft
** JUST REDUCED** Excellent 3 story corner unit townhome with garage space for large car and storage, spacious living and dining area with an open kitchen layout, a balcony, 3 Bedrooms with great natural light and 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2200 METROPOLITAN WAY
2200 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
605 sqft
Location! Belmont at Park Central Gated Community This Aurora floor plan - 2nd floor unit has a pond view & a great location to 1 of 4 pools in the community. Tennis Courts and Fitness Center. Resort style living.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
5077 Park Central Drive - 1524
5077 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
874 sqft
Resort style amenities include access to 5 resort style pools, three spas/hot tubs,two story fitness center with racquetball courts, indoor basketball courts, movie screening room, two car care centers, waterside boardwalks, scenic side walked
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2604 Grand Central Pkwy Unit 12
2604 Grand Central Parkway, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Luxury Townhome for Lease - LUXURY, Multi-Story, End unit townhouse w/ TWO-Car attached garage is in a desirable HOT spot! This sought after, 3 Bedroom, spacious floor plan is sure to get your attention, as it shows like a model.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
2201 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
874 sqft
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2314 Midtown Ter Apt 1126
2314 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ATTENTION! ATTENTION!! ATTENTION!!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2302 Midtown Terrace 1215
2302 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
979 sqft
2302 Midtown Terrace Apt.
Results within 1 mile of Park Central
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,203
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1279 sqft
Located near Universal Orlando Resort, highways, and outlet shopping. Modern 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Detached garage available with monthly fee. Pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
$
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
