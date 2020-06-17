18152 SW 41st St

Amenities
Beautiful water front 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths,2 car garage home in the manned gated community of Sunset Falls in West Miramar. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinetry,stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops,breakfast bar and large pantry. Water view throughout the house, large backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs.Great location, resort-level community amenities: clubhouse,tot lot,picnic pavilion,large community pool, fitness center & tennis complex. Close to shopping,dinning,entertainment and more. Zone for A grade Sunset Lakes elementary.