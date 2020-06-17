All apartments in Miramar
18152 SW 41st St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

18152 SW 41st St

18152 Southwest 41st Street · (954) 632-9105
Location

18152 Southwest 41st Street, Miramar, FL 33029

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 18152 · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful water front 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths,2 car garage home in the manned gated community of Sunset Falls in West Miramar. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinetry,stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops,breakfast bar and large pantry. Water view throughout the house, large backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs.Great location, resort-level community amenities: clubhouse,tot lot,picnic pavilion,large community pool, fitness center & tennis complex. Close to shopping,dinning,entertainment and more. Zone for A grade Sunset Lakes elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18152 SW 41st St have any available units?
18152 SW 41st St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18152 SW 41st St have?
Some of 18152 SW 41st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18152 SW 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
18152 SW 41st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18152 SW 41st St pet-friendly?
No, 18152 SW 41st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 18152 SW 41st St offer parking?
Yes, 18152 SW 41st St does offer parking.
Does 18152 SW 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18152 SW 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18152 SW 41st St have a pool?
Yes, 18152 SW 41st St has a pool.
Does 18152 SW 41st St have accessible units?
No, 18152 SW 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 18152 SW 41st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18152 SW 41st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 18152 SW 41st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 18152 SW 41st St does not have units with air conditioning.
